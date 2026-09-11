Lions' Jack Campbell Improving After Neck Injury, Coach Dan Campbell Says Linebacker Wants Team to Keep Winning

Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell is showing progress after being stretchered off with a neck injury on Nov. 1, and coach Dan Campbell says the team captain is focused on returning while the team keeps winning.

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell told CBS that injured linebacker Jack Campbell told him, Just make sure the house is taken care of until I can get back.

Campbell elaborated on those comments after the team's road win over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8. Jack is all about the goal in front of me, and I'm going to attack that goal, and I'm going to destroy that goal, and I'll move onto the next thing, Dan Campbell said. As you know, the way he's wired, he will do any and everything it will take to overcome any perception of adversity. That's the way he is.

Also read Detroit Lions Honor Jack Campbell With Uniform Tribute As 2026 Season Continues

Jack Campbell Hospitalized After Searing Vikings Injury

Jack Campbell, 26, was injured during the Detroit Lions' Nov. 1 game against the Minnesota Vikings. He lay face-down on the field, unable to move after the play, and had to be carried off on a backboard by medical personnel. He was stretchered off and taken to a hospital after tackling Vikings tight end TJ Hockenson. A reporter present at the game called Campbell's hit the scariest moment he'd ever witnessed at Ford Field.

Following the game, the Detroit Lions confirmed that Campbell was brought to a local hospital to be evaluated for a neck injury. On Nov. 2, the team confirmed that Campbell was being closely monitored at the hospital. Preliminary indications are positive and out of respect for Jack and his family we will not share further information at this time, the team said.

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In a press conference one day after Campbell's injury, coach Campbell confirmed a heartening update on his player's recovery. It's positive, he said. Your prayers are working. Please continue to do that.

We'll leave it at that. Just continue to pray for him but it is positive news on Jack. While addressing his player's injury, the Detroit Lions coach emphasized Campbell's impact on the team, especially after he was tapped as team captain for this season. You get voted captain, that says a ton, especially with this group of guys that has been assembled.

Coach Praises Jack Campbell Leadership Qualities

He earned every bit of that. He's trustworthy, he's dependable. He'd give you the shirt off his back. He's just all heart, man.

All effort. There's not a man on this team that doesn't respect Jack Campbell and care about him. Jack Campbell shared a positive update on Nov. 4, noting he has full movement in his lower body. I'm incredibly encouraged by the progress I've made in such a short period of time, Campbell said in a Nov. 4 message shared to the Lions' social media accounts.

I have full movement in my lower body, and I'm continuing to make progress with movement in my upper body. I know there's still work ahead, but I remain very optimistic. I'm taking things one day at a time, staying positive, and focusing on getting better. The 26-year-old said he felt very optimistic at this point, despite the work ahead, and noted he's leaning on his faith to get him through this difficult time.

Injured Lions Captain Updates Recovery Progress

My faith in God has never been stronger, he wrote. I know He has a plan for me and I trust that plan. I know there may be challenges ahead, but with my faith, my family, and so many people in my corner, I know we'll get through this. The first-team All-Pro said Wednesday he was continuing to make progress with movement in my upper body and that he was incredibly encouraged by his progress.

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And, of course, the NFL star, who was named captain of the Lions earlier this season, assured his teammates they still had his full support. I want you to know how much I love and appreciate you, he wrote. This team has been a family to me, and the way everyone has been there for me means everything. I'm proud to be a Detroit Lion and couldn't ask to be surrounded by a better group of people.

Lions owner Sheila Hamp shared how the team is keeping Campbell in their thoughts amid his recovery. I saw Jack a couple days ago, Hamp told the team following their win against the Miami Dolphins on Nov. 8. But after the team defeated the Dolphins 19 to 9 in their latest match-up, Hamp assured, I know he's not now. I know he's as proud of you as I am, Hamp told the team.

So, awesome job. Congratulations. We're all proud of you and with you. Dan Campbell also spoke about the difficulty of playing while Campbell recovers.

Lions Honor Jack Campbell With Win Over Dolphins

It's not easy because he's going to always be on our minds over here, he said. The good news is he is improving. It's all we could do because I mentioned this before, he'll take the prayers, but he didn't want the pity. He didn't want you wasting the time thinking about him.

He certainly doesn't want us to go and not play our best ball and lose a game. So that's what we could do, and we wanted to honor him. There's nothing easy about it. This is hard because you do want to talk about it and acknowledge it, because if you just brush it under the rug that's not fair.

I mean, the guy means too much to us, and so the guys did that. Detroit Lions fans showed support for injured linebacker Jack Campbell during the game against the Miami Dolphins in Miami Gardens, Fla. , on Sunday, Nov. 8, with some wearing his No. 46 jersey. The team continues to rally around their captain as he focuses on his recovery and eventual return to the field.