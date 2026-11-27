martha Firestone Ford, owner and chair emeritus of the Detroit Lions who led the franchise for over six decades and was a major philanthropist, has died at her home surRounded by family.

Martha Firestone Ford, the Detroit Lions Owner and Chair Emeritus, has passed away at her home surrounded by her loving family. Her death brings an end to a remarkable chapter in the history of the National Football League and the broader automotive community. For more than six decades, Mrs. Ford served as an integral owner of the Detroit Lions franchise, a tenure that began in earnest in 1963 when she and her husband, William Clay Ford, purchased full control of the team. Her dedication to the organization and the town of Detroit was unwavering, establishing her as a central figure in American sports philanthropy and leadership.

Upon the passing of her husband in 2014, Mrs. Ford assumed sole control of the franchise, providing critical stability and direction during a pivotal era for the club. In 2020, she transitioned to the role of Owner and Chair Emeritus, a position she held with grace and continued influence until her final days. Her death marks the loss of a matriarch whose life was defined by family, community service, and an enduring passion for her team. The sports world now mourns a titan who shaped the identity of the Lions for generations.

Also read Detroit Lions Owner Emeritus Martha Firestone Ford Dies at 101

Born in Akron, Ohio, Martha Firestone Ford was the granddaughter of the renowned American industrialist Harvey S. Firestone. Her educational foundation was built at Vassar College, where she graduated in 1946. Following her marriage to William Clay Ford in 1947, the couple initially moved to New Haven, Connecticut, to allow Mr. Ford to attend Yale University. By 1949, they had relocated to the Detroit area, where they quickly became active and respected members of the local community.

This move set the stage for a lifelong commitment to the region that would see the Ford family become synonymous with Detroit itself. Mrs. Ford carried forward the legacy of her husband as the Lions principal owner, acting as an excellent steward of the Ford family decades-long leadership of the franchise. Her leadership was characterized by a steadfast presence in the town, remaining a loyal and constant fixture of the Lions. She shared in its history, triumphs, and traditions, even attending games with devotion as recently as this season.

During her time as principal owner following 2014, Mrs. Ford provided the continuity necessary for the Detroit Lions to navigate challenges and achieve success. Under her stewardship, the club earned two playoff berths in 2014 and 2016, signaling a return to competitive excellence. A significant milestone in her ownership occurred in 2017 when she created a substantial investment in Ford Field. This investment served as the catalyst and foundation for the best-in-class gameday environment enjoyed by Lions fans today.

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Beyond the stadium walls, Mrs. Ford was deeply committed to using the platform of the Detroit Lions to drive positive social alter. In January 2019, she announced an initial financial commitment alongside players to launch Detroit Lions Inspire Change. This social justice initiative in the City of Detroit has remained a prominent feature of the organization's philanthropic footprint. Her efforts demonstrated how sports ownership could directly impact urban communities and foster social progress.

The impact of Martha Firestone Ford extended far beyond the football field through her extensive charitable work and nonprofit leadership. During her lifetime, she expanded the Detroit Lions Charities and served as a longtime trustee of Henry Ford Health. Her leadership positions included roles with the Merrill Palmer Skillman Institute, University Liggett School, Children's Home of Detroit, and the Edsel and Eleanor Ford House. She was also the founder and a longtime board member of the Henry Ford Maplegrove Center. This organization is dedicated to providing services to individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

Throughout her life, she quietly supported countless other nonprofits that directly impacted women and children, demonstrating a quiet but profound commitment to those in need. Her efforts were recognized on a national scale in March 2019 when she starred in the NFL Films production A Lifetime of Sundays. This documentary highlighted the lives of four NFL matriarchs, including Mrs. Virginia Halas McCaskey of the Chicago Bears, Mrs. Patricia Rooney of the Pittsburgh Steelers, and Mrs. Norma Hunt of the Kansas City Chiefs. The film debuted at the NFL Annual Meeting and aired on ESPN to a national audience.

At the core of Mrs. Ford's identity was her devotion to her family, a value that was mirrored in her leadership of the franchise. In her most recent role as Owner and Chair Emeritus, she supported her four children as they assumed leadership responsibilities within the family enterprise. These children include Principal Owner and Chair Sheila Ford Hamp, Owner and Vice Chair Martha Ford Morse, Owner and Vice Chair William Clay Ford Jr., and Owner and Vice Chair Elizabeth Ford Kontulis. Today, the Ford family proudly carries forward the legacy established by Mr. and Mrs. Ford.

The broader sports community has expressed deep sorrow at her passing, with rivals such as the Green Bay Packers acknowledging her role as an excellent steward of the Lions-Packers rivalry, one of the NFLs oldest. Her influence on the game was not limited to ownership but extended to her support of the sport at various levels. While other reports cycles focused on team activities such as trades, charity campaigns, and international game preparations, the overarching narrative of the moment is one of mourning a titan of the industry.

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The Detroit Lions and the NFL community are left to reflect on a life that was dedicated to excellence in business, compassion in charity, and loyalty in family. As the franchise moves forward, the values instilled by Mrs. Ford continue to guide the organization. Her spirit remains a part of every game, every community initiative, and every generation of Lions fans. Her steadfast presence in the city ensured that her dedication to Detroit was as unfailing as her commitment to her family unit.

The Lions recently celebrated the NFL's Salute to Service initiative during a matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, honoring military members and their families. This event highlighted the team's ongoing commitment to community support even during periods of transition. Additionally, the Lions partnered with Carter's Kids to build playgrounds in Munich and Leverkusen, bringing local youth together in Germany. These international efforts reflect the global reach of the franchise under Ford family stewardship.

On the field, the Lions agreed to trade terms with the New York Jets to acquire Safety Andre Cisco in exchange for a 2028 sixth-round draft selection. This move underscores the team's continued pursuit of competitive excellence, a standard set by Mrs. Ford's playoff appearances. The team also announced that the 87th annual Thanksgiving Day Classic against the Chicago Bears would feature the Wu-Tang Clan as the headliner of the Thanksgiving Halftime Show powered by Verizon.

Local recognition remains a priority for the organization, with Chad Hepner of Grosse Pointe South High School named the Detroit Lions High School Football Coach of the Week for Week 9. This award, presented by Carhartt, highlights the team's investment in grassroots sports development. The Lions also partnered with Ford philanthropy for the second annual Feeding America Lions Thanksgiving Classic Campaign to help families put food on the table during the holiday season.

As the team prepares for its first international game in a decade against the New England Patriots in Munich on November 15, the spirit of Martha Firestone Ford endures. The full lineup of Lions Game Week Activities in Munich serves as a testament to the franchise's growth under her influence. Her legacy is preserved in the values, love, and passion that have shaped a family tradition spanning multiple generations. The Ford family ensures that the transition of power is smooth and grounded in the same principles of service and community engagement that defined her own tenure.

Few things were more central to her life than her family and her city. Her unwavering presence at Ford Field and her quiet support of countless nonprofits left an indelible mark on Detroit. The NFL and the automotive community mourn the loss of a true pioneer. Her life stands as a beacon of leadership, showing how one individual can transform an institution and uplift a region. The Detroit Lions will forever carry her memory forward in every cheer and every victory.