Lions Jack Campbell Reports Full Lower Body Movement After Stretcher Injury

Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell said he has full movement in his lower body and is progressing with upper body movement after being stretchered off against the Minnesota Vikings. Campbell thanked medical staff, family and fans in his first comments since the injury.

Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell said Wednesday he has full movement in his lower body and is continuing to make progress with movement in his upper body in his first comments since being stretchered off the field with an injury.

The 26-year-old was hurt while tackling Vikings tight end TJ Hockenson at the start of the fourth quarter and was quickly transported to a hospital. He was carted off during the Lions game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, November 1. Campbell released a statement through the Lions expressing deep gratitude to everyone who supported him.

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My family and I want to sincerely thank everyone for the overwhelming amount of love, prayers, and support we have received over the past few days, Campbell said. It means more to us than words can express. In the statement, Campbell described his recovery progress with optimism. I am incredibly encouraged by the progress I have made in such a short period of time, he said.

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Campbell Shares Injury Recovery Update

I have full movement in my lower body, and I am continuing to make progress with movement in my upper body. I know there is still work ahead, but I remain very optimistic. I am taking things one day at a time, staying positive, and focusing on getting better. Campbell said he knows we will get through this, citing his faith in God and the support of his family, teammates, coaches and the Lions organization.

He also acknowledged that while there may be significant challenges ahead, he trusts in a broader plan and relies heavily on the unwavering support of his family and the many people standing in his corner. The linebacker specifically thanked the athletic trainers and medical personnel who responded and cared for him on the field. I especially want to thank the athletic trainers and medical personnel who responded and cared for me on the field, Campbell said.

I know those were difficult moments, and I am incredibly grateful for the professionalism, compassion, and care you showed me. The way you handled everything and looked after me when I needed it most is something I will never forget. From the bottom of my heart, thank you. Campbell also praised the medical team at Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit and the Detroit Lions medical staff.

I also cannot say enough about the incredible care I have received from the medical team at Henry Ford Hospital and the Detroit Lions medical staff, he said. They have been amazing to me and my family throughout this process, and I am truly grateful for everything they have done. Lions quarterback Jared Goff, 32, shared thoughts and prayers for his teammate following the game against the Vikings.

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Teammates Respond to Injury

Goff described the situation as definitely scary and noted that such events bring reality back into focus, reminding everyone that Campbell is a husband and a father. Veteran Detroit sports reporter Lynn Henning, 74, faced major backlash for her public message urging the Jack Campbell family to inform the football world about what doctors had so far determined regarding the injury. The criticism highlighted the sensitivity surrounding the incident and the family's privacy during a difficult time.

Campbell concluded his message by stating he will approach this challenge with the same toughness, resilience and grit that the city of Detroit is built upon. He asked the public to continue keeping him and his family in their prayers, reiterating that they feel the love from everyone and cannot thank them enough for the outpouring of encouragement.

He expressed pride in being a Detroit Lion and appreciation for the team, coaches and organization that have treated him like family during this trying time. Campbell was a first-round pick, No. 18 overall, out of Iowa in the 2023 NFL Draft. He was a Pro Bowler and first-team All-Pro last season, racking up 176 tackles, five sacks, four passes defended and three forced fumbles.

Campbell Career and Family Details

The Lions also signed a linebacker in the aftermath of his injury, and Campbell and his wife welcomed their first child months before the horrifying injury.