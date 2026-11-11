Detroit Lions Injury Updates: DJ Wonnum, D.J. Reed, Cade Mays

Key Detroit Lions defender has a chance to play against New England Patriots.

Detroit Lions edge rusher DJ Wonnum is being checked by medical staff after a play against Minnesota Vikings | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connecthead coach Dan Campbell provided health updates on key defenders DJ Wonnum and D.J.

Reed, as well as center Cade Mays, ahead of the teams Week 10 contest against the New England Patriots.on Wednesday afternoon. Barring any setbacks, the veteran defender should be ready to play this week against the AFC East powerhouse.

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When asked, the sixth-year head man said left guard Christian Mahogany will be back with the starters along the offensive line at practice today.earlier this week, Campbell indicated he needed to stand by his word when addressing the rules broken on multiple times by the former sixth-round draft pick.

"Look, if you say you’re gonna do something, you better hold up to it, otherwise you’re gonna lose respect of the people around you," said Campbell. "Because if I’m sitting in that seat and I say one thing and then I don’t do it, I would immediately lose respect for that person. So we stick by what we say we’re gonna do here.

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" Quarterback Jared Goff noted, following the Lions 19-9 victory against Miami, how their Week 9 opponent stifled the offense in the first half, prior to adjustments being made.against us and played with good depth, made us keep the ball underneath. I thought they rushed really well and tackled really well," said Goff.

"They did a good job, and we certainly had our opportunities to blow it open a little bit earlier than that and didn't take advantage of them. Some self-inflicted wounds, some penalties pre-snap and took us a minute to get going there, obviously, but when we did, did enough to win.

" Goff later added, "It has been six different ways and four in a row now in four different ways, and that's the hallmark of a good team is when you're able to find different ways to win repeatedly and just sticking in it. Defense played well, I thought, all day, but I can only speak for us offensively. Like just one more time, chop wood one more time, chop wood one more time.

It doesn't matter who you're playing, what their record is, this is NFL and they were giving usJohn Maakaron has covered Detroit Sports since 2013. Brings a vast array of experience covering the Detroit Tigers, Detroit Lions, Michigan Wolverines, Michigan State Spartans, Detroit Mercy Titans, and Oakland University Golden Grizzlies. John brings a wealth of sports broadcast experience. In 2013, John had the vision to establish the Detroit Sports Podcast Network.

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Has recorded over 3000 podcasts analyzing Detroit Sports. In 2019, Sports Illustrated Media Group, a historical sports media outlet, partnered with Detroit Sports Podcast to provide daily Lions content for their growing and expanding digital media outlet. Our Lions content can also be read in the newspaper at The Oakland Passionate about Detroit Sports and it is reflected in his coverage of the local teams!