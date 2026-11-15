Detroit Lions Injury Report: Abney, Hassanein Out; St. Brown, Vaki Questionable

The Detroit Lions announced that cornerback Keith Abney, defensive end Ahmed Hassanein, linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga, and defensive lineman Mekhi Wingo will not play this week against the AFC East opponent. Running back Sione Vaki and wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown are listed as questionable but are expected to suit up. Special teams coordinator Dave Fipp discussed the team's depth and performance expectations, highlighting Anthony Lucas's progress and the competitive nature of the defensive line rotation.

Detroit Lions cornerback Keith Abney II tackles Miami Dolphins wide receiver Caleb Douglas | USA TODAY Network via Reuters ConnectAccording to the team, cornerback Keith Abney, defensive end Ahmed Hassanein, linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga and defensive lineman Mekhi Wingo will not play this week.

Running back Sione Vaki and wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown were listed as questionable on the injury designation report, but both will suit up against an AFC East opponent. Sheppard explained, “Just depends on what the week requires and what it calls upon and the skillset that we're looking for that week per that game plan.

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” Additional Detroit Lions NFL Insider Analysis: Jets Trade For Veteran Safety Was Altered Due to Medical Concerns The former NFL linebacker explained that defensive end Anthony Lucas has also progressed each week at practice.

“When you say merit opportunity, you only get 46 people on game day. So who are you putting down? That's the big question," said Sheppard.

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"There's nobody necessarily that you are going to put down with the way the D-line's been playing. So again, it has the merit. Ahmed has done a tremendous job. Just as the offensive line how much Ahmed has progressed here through not only training camp, but the course of the season.

"Him, Lucas, those guys do a tremendous job on the look show team every week. So it's just a matter of the right thing just because a guy may be progressing, does that fit within the scale of the roster and how we get him the game day? ”"Every player in this league, if you're good enough to be in this league, you're a good football player.

' So, most of the time it comes down to the other stuff, your effort, your execution, your footwork, your technique, and those things win," said special teams coordinator Dave Fipp. "So anyway, and he's been great in terms of that. He wants to go and play and contribute and help out. And so, I definitely seeJohn Maakaron has covered Detroit Sports since 2013.

Brings a vast array of experience covering the Detroit Tigers, Detroit Lions, Michigan Wolverines, Michigan State Spartans, Detroit Mercy Titans, and Oakland University Golden Grizzlies. John brings a wealth of sports broadcast experience. In 2013, John had the vision to establish the Detroit Sports Podcast Network. Has recorded over 3000 podcasts analyzing Detroit Sports.

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