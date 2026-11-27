The Detroit Lions and NFL community mourn the passing of Martha Firestone Ford, longtime owner of the fRanchise who died at age 101. Tributes highlight her six decades of leadership,community philanthropy, and the commemorative helmet decal worn by the squad.

The Passing of Martha Firestone Ford

A Legacy of Ownership and Leadership

The sports planet mourns the loss of Martha Firestone Ford ,the former owner and chair emeritus of the Detroit Lions , who passed away at her home surrouNded by her loving family. Reports confirm that she died at the age of one hundred and one,marking the conclude of an era for one of the National Football League's most historic franchises. The Detroit Lions organization expressed their profound sadness at her passing, highlighting her role as an excellent steward of the Ford family's decades-long leadership of the team. Her death was announced in late November, prompting immediate tributes from across the league, including a statement from the Green Bay Packers that acknowledged her legacy, particularly in relation to the Lions-Packers rivalry, which stands as one of the oldest and most storied matchups in professional football history

Martha Firestone Ford's involvement with the Detroit Lions spanned more than six decades, beginning when she and her husband, William Clay Ford Sr., purchased full control of the crew in 1963. Her influence on the franchise deepened significantly after her husband's death in 2014, at which point she assumed sole control and served as the principal owner. During her tenure, the team achieved notable success, earning playoff berths in both 2014 and 2016. In 2017, she authorized a significant investment in the renovation of Ford Field,which has since provided a premier gameday environment for fans. In 2020, she transitioned to the role of Chair Emeritus, where she continued to support her four children as they assumed leadership responsibilities within the family-owned enterprise. Today, her daughter, Sheila Ford Hamp, serves as the principal owner and chair, carrying forward the traditions established by Martha and William Clay.

Also read Martha Firestone Ford, tire heiress and longtime Detroit Lions owner, dies at 101

Community Impact and Charitable Works

Beyond her professional duties in professional football, Mrs. Ford was deeply committed to the city of Detroit and its broader charitable landscape. She was the granddaughter of American industrialist Harvey S. Firestone, founder of the Firestone Tire and Rubber Company, and she maintained a strong connection to her family's philanthropic roots. She served as a longtime trustee of Henry Ford Health and held leadership positions with numerous organizations, including the Merrill Palmer Skillman Institute,the University Liggett School, and the Children's Home of Detroit. She as well founded and served on the board of the Henry Ford Maplegrove Center. Her commitment to social justice was formalized through the Lions Inspire Shift initiative, launched in 2019 with financial support from her and the players, aimed at addressing systemic inequities in the Town of Detroit. She expanded the Detroit Lions Charities throughout her life,quietly supporting countless nonprofits that directly impacted women and children.

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Final Tributes and Memorial

In recognition of her lasting impact, the Detroit Lions honored Mrs. ford with a special commemorative decal on thier helmets during their Thanksgiving Day matchup against the Chicago Bears. The tribute served as a public acknowledgment of her loyalty and devotion to the team and the community. Her life story was featured in the 2019 NFL Films production titled A Lifetime of Sundays, which highlighted the lives of four matriarchs in the NFL family. In the documentary, she expressed her enduring hope for the franchise, stating that her best memory had not yet come and that she desired to win the Lombardi Trophy. Her family, which includes four children, fourteen grandchildren, and seventeen great-grandchildren, continues to preserve her legacy of love, passion, and dedication to Detroit. She remains a constant fixture in the memories of fans who witnessed her steadfast presence at games and her unwavering support for the city that adopted her as its own.