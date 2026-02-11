Detroit Lions Jack Campbell Hospitalized With Neck Injury After Frightening Hit on Vikings

Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell suffered a neck injury against the Minnesota Vikings and remains hospitalized, but the team says preliminary indications are positive.

The Detroit Lions confirmed that linebacker Jack Campbell is currently hospitalized in a local facility following a frightening neck injury sustained during Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings. The team stated that preliminary indications are positive but emphasized that no further details would be shared at this time out of respect for Campbell and his family. This update comes as the NFL community and fans alike hold their breath for news regarding the health of the star player.

Campbell, 26, suffered the injury in the fourth quarter of Detroit's 19-15 victory over the previously undefeated Vikings. He was attempting to tackle Minnesota tight end TJ Hockenson when his neck and back appeared to crunch severely upon impact. The scene was harrowing, with Campbell lying motionless on the field as players from both teams kneeled and cried around him.

Also read Detroit Lions Jack Campbell Neck Injury Vikings Game

Witnesses noted that Campbell appeared to have no feeling in his extremities immediately after the hit. The game was halted for several television timeouts while medical staff worked to stabilize him. He was eventually stretchered off the field and placed into an ambulance for transport to a nearby hospital for continued evaluation and monitoring.

Head coach Dan Campbell addressed the situation publicly after the game concluded. He expressed deep concern for his player, stating that thoughts and prayers are with Jack and his family. Coach Campbell also noted that the athlete is under excellent medical care and is being taken care of by top professionals at the hospital.

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Quarterback Jared Goff described the incident as deeply scary and a stark reminder of the physical risks involved in professional football. He said, Jack's deal was definitely scary. It just brings you back to reality for a moment that he's a husband and a father. Scary. Goff added that they are praying for him and hope he will be alright.

Goff emphasized Campbell's resilience, noting that if anyone is tough enough to get through something like that, it is going to be him. Former quarterback Tom Brady also weighed in on how teams must handle such moments. He said it is very difficult for everybody, but it is part of what you have been doing your whole life. Brady affirmed that Campbell is under great medical care and attention.

Jack Campbell is in his fourth NFL season after being drafted by the Lions at No. 18 overall in the 2023 draft out of Iowa. He was an All-American for the Hawkeyes and has started 53 games in his professional career. Last year, he earned All-Pro honors after recording five sacks and 176 tackles across 17 starts.

The personal toll of the injury is evident in the support surrounding him. Campbell married his college sweetheart, Megan, in 2024. The couple welcomed their first child, son Cooper, in July. Megan was seen joining her husband at field level after the injury and accompanied him in the ambulance to the hospital.

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Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn highlighted Campbell's importance to the team's identity. He said, This is Jack Campbell's defense. I don't hesitate to say that it goes through him and everyone in that locker room knows that. Point blank period. This statement underscores the void his absence could create if recovery takes longer than expected.

The Lions announced via social media that Jack Campbell is resting and will remain in a local hospital tonight. The team promised to provide updates as they become available. Fans and the sports community remain focused on his health and well-being as the team prepares for the rest of the season.

Any update on his timeline for return will depend on the results of ongoing evaluations. The organization will continue to monitor his condition closely. The focus now shifts entirely to his recovery and the support of his loved ones during this uncertain time.