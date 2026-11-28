As rivalry week approaches, Detroit Lions scouts are monitoring Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith and offensive lineman Josh Green ahead of their game against Michigan, with Smith considered a top three draft pick and Green a borderline first-round candidate.

Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith runs the ball in for a touchdown against Nebraska in the first half at Memorial Stadium on Nov. 21, 2026 in Lincoln, Nebraska.

| USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect With the season starting to heat up in the NFL, it is rivalry week in college football. Fresh off of their own rivalry loss to Chicago, the Detroit Lions will be looking at upcoming draft prospects to help fill out their board for theWith it being rivalry week, most eyes in the Motown area will be tuned in to “The Game” between Ohio State and Michigan.

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This will likely be the final game for a storied Ohio State player that will be going top three in the NFL Draft this spring. WR Jeremiah Smith, Ohio State Any fan who has watched college football is well aware that this is Smith’s final game in “The Shoe,” and likely the last game of his collegiate career considering Ohio State’s underwhelming record of 7-4 this year.