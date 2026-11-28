Detroit Lions Defense Is Why Super Bowl Window Is Closing
Defense is once again Lions Achilles heel in 2026 NFL season.
Nov 26, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Chicago Bears wide receiver Jahdae Walker reaches for a loose ball against Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph and cornerback Rock Ya-Sin in the fourth quarter at Ford Field.
Mandatory Credit: David Reginek-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Stop me if you've heard this one before: the Lions’ defense faltered down the stretch of a pivotal game and cost It's become a common theme during the Campbell-Brad Holmes era in Motown, and it reemerged on Thursday at the most inopportune time against the divisional rival Chicago Bears. , Detroit allowed Ben Johnson's high-powered Bears to score 15 unanswered points in the final 8:20 of the fourth quarter.
And in the process, Kelvin Sheppard's unit squandered an 11-point lead against Caleb Williams and the Bears. Williams came through with a clutch throw to Rome Odunze in the back of the end zone with 0:03 remaining to cap off the come-from-behind victory . It was a rude awakening for a Lions team which had held opponents to 21 or fewer points in each of its six prior games .
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