Detroit Lions Defeat New England Patriots 35-10 in Munich as Drake Maye Suffers Ankle Injury

The Detroit Lions dominated the New England Patriots with a 35-10 victory in Munich, highlighted by Jahmyr Gibbs' two touchdowns and Drake Maye's injury-shortened performance.

The Detroit Lions defeated the New England Patriots 35-10 at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany, on Friday, November 15, 2026. This result marks a significant shift for both franchises, as the Lions demonstrated offensive supremacy while the Patriots grappled with a mounting injury crisis. The win improves Detroit's standing, while New England drops to a .500 record following their second consecutive loss.

Jahmyr Gibbs emerged as the decisive force for the Lions, accumulating an impressive 252 total yards of offense. The running back rushed 22 times for 153 yards and added seven receptions for 99 yards, scoring two touchdowns in the process. His performance completely outpaced the New England defense, which struggled to contain his versatility throughout the entire contest.

Also read New England Patriots Key Matchups Against Detroit Lions in Munich

The game changed dramatically in the first quarter when Patriots quarterback Drake Maye exited with an ankle injury. Maye was sacked by Aidan Hutchinson, a play that also ended Hutchinson's night with a knee injury. The loss of the starting quarterback forced the Patriots to rely on backup Tommy DeVito, who struggled to find any rhythm with the offense.

DeVito completed 12 of 23 passes for 81 yards and one touchdown, but his performance was marred by a critical interception thrown to Lions cornerback Roger McCreary. He also added 19 rushing yards, yet the Patriots' offense could not sustain drives or match the Lions' explosive plays. The team managed only 151 net yards in total.

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Gibbs' impact was evident early on, particularly during a drive featuring a crucial 50-yard catch-and-run. This play positioned the Lions inside the New England twenty, setting the stage for Gibbs to score from five yards out. That touchdown marked his twelfth of the season and extended Detroit's lead to 21-3 by halftime.

Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez provided a rare bright spot for New England's defense. He recorded his first interception of the season in the second quarter by undercutting Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown. However, this play failed to generate momentum as the Patriots punted the ball away on the ensuing possession.

The New England offense faced further challenges from pre-snap penalties that backed them up during promising drives. Wide receiver A.J. Brown, returning from injury, struggled significantly against the Lions' secondary. He was targeted five times, catching two passes for 27 yards and dropping a critical third-down pass that forced a punt.

Brown also committed a false start penalty in the third quarter that led to a difficult third-and-12 situation. Later in the game, he suffered a hamstring injury and left the field. He was initially listed as questionable but was eventually downgraded to out, adding to the Patriots' extensive injury list.

The Patriots' injury toll continued to grow throughout the contest. Offensive tackle Morgan Moses left temporarily with a knee injury but returned. Safety Craig Woodson was checked in the medical tent before re-entering, and linebacker Robert Spillane was listed as questionable with an illness after being slow to rise following a defensive stop.

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Cornerback Charles Woods limped off the field after a Lions touchdown and later walked to the locker room. The accumulation of injuries has disrupted New England's offensive consistency, with the team having started a league-high 42 different players this season.

The Patriots finally scored a touchdown in the fourth quarter when DeVito connected with running back Lan Larison for a 10-yard score. This was Larison's first career touchdown, highlighting the desperation of the Patriots' offense as they struggled to keep pace with Detroit's relentless attack.

The Lions responded immediately with another Gibbs touchdown, a 28-yard run that ballooned the lead to 35-10. The Patriots have now allowed 80 points in their last two games, raising serious concerns about their defensive capabilities moving forward.

The loss leaves the New England Patriots at .500 as they head into their bye week. Maye's status remains uncertain, and the team faces an intriguing but challenging stretch run over the next two months. The injury crisis threatens to derail their season momentum.

Conversely, the Detroit Lions position themselves as a formidable force with this convincing win. With Gibbs performing at an elite level and key defensive plays from players like Byard and Hutchinson, the Lions showcase the depth and firepower needed for a strong playoff push.