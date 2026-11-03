Detroit Jewish Voters Switch to Mike Rogers Amid Antisemitism Concerns

Traditional Democratic Jewish voters in Detroit are backing Republican Mike Rogers over Democrat Abdul El-Sayed due to concerns about antisemitism and party divisions.

Traditional Democratic Jewish voters in Detroit are publicly announcing their shift in support from the Democratic Party to Republican candidate Mike Rogers for the upcoming midterm elections. Voter Shlomi Bennett expressed his decision on Tuesday morning, citing serious concerns regarding Democratic candidate Abdul El-Sayed's handling of antisemitism. Bennett stated that he is voting for Rogers because he perceives a failure by El-Sayed to clearly condemn advertisements that Jewish voters have identified as antisemitic.

Stevens Endorsement Highlights Party Divide

Haley Stevens, the former Democratic representative who previously won the primary over El-Sayed, issued a surprise endorsement of Rogers on Sunday. This move signals a deep fracture within the American political landscape and has been described by Bennett as indicative of a serious divide. Stevens had repeatedly criticized El-Sayed for his comments concerning Israel and his associations with controversial figures, demanding that he apologize for remarks she claimed unfairly blamed Jewish Americans for national problems. She urged El-Sayed to explicitly reject the rhetoric of streamer Hasan Piker, which she characterized as deeply disturbing.

Also read Haley Stevens' endorsement of Mike Rogers raises questions about voter impact in Michigan

El-Sayed Response to Controversy Claims

In response to the growing backlash, El-Sayed released a statement affirming his commitment to protecting Jewish Americans. He declared that his dedication to their safety was equal to his concern for his own daughters and labeled antisemitism a scourge. Despite these assurances, El-Sayed stopped short of naming Piker or directly condemning specific remarks. Instead, he insisted that only he and his official spokespeople speak for his campaign, refusing to address the specific criticisms leveled against him by Stevens and other community members.

Rabbi Supports Stevens Political Courage

Rabbi Asher Lopatin commented on the significance of Stevens' cross-party endorsement, describing her actions as courageous. He noted that defying one's own party to take a principled stand often comes at great cost to a political career, a rarity in the modern political world. Lopatin emphasized that regardless of agreement with the endorsement, such bravery deserves respect rather than demonization. His comments reflect a broader sentiment among some Jewish leaders who view the stance as a necessary moral position amidst increasing political polarization.

Advertisement

Polling Data Shows Lead For Democrats

Despite the vocal shift among certain Jewish voters, recent polling indicates that El-Sayed maintains a significant lead in the race. A New York Times/Siena University poll shows El-Sayed holding fifty-three percent support compared to Rogers' forty-two percent, an eleven-point advantage. This data suggests that while the controversy has mobilized specific demographic groups, it has not yet translated into a broad enough swing to close the gap between the two candidates in the general election standings.

Demographic Shifts And Younger Voter Appeal

El-Sayed's campaign has successfully leveraged social media platforms like TikTok to appeal to younger demographics, a strategy that contrasts sharply with the concerns raised by older Jewish voters. First-time voter Meilyn Rodriguez, aged eighteen, indicated she supports El-Sayed because he seems right for the people, noting that viral videos about his appearance influence public perception. An August EPIC-MRA survey found that El-Sayed commands sixty-two percent support among voters aged eighteen to thirty-four, compared to just thirty-six percent for Rogers in that same age bracket. Conversely, Rogers holds a narrow lead among voters over sixty-five, highlighting a generational split in the electorate.