Determining the Best Support Systems for NFL Quarterbacks

The article evaluates the offensive systems of all 32 NFL teams, considering the quarterback's absence, to determine which teams have the strongest support for their quarterbacks. Factors evaluated include the offensive line, running backs, receivers, and playcallers.

There's a reason quarterbacks are the highest-paid players in the NFL . Teams know they can't win without a good one. With very few exceptions in modern history, they can't compete for a Super Bowl without one who is playing well.

Teams also need a strong supporting cast around them. That includes game-breaking receivers, protection up front, and a run game to help keep defenses off balance. A smart and talented playcaller with a strong offensive scheme certainly makes a difference, too.

However, even the best quarterbacks can't do it alone. They need a team to support them. The article discusses which NFL teams have the best support systems in place for their quarterbacks heading into the 2026 season





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NFL Quarterbacks Support Systems Offensive Formations Playcallers

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