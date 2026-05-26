Detectives Seek Files from Met Police in Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor Investigation

Thames Valley Police is seeking files from the Met Police relating to the former prince's accuser Virginia Giuffre, who died by suicide in April 2025. The Met denies that Andrew's alleged request to dig up dirt on Giuffre was carried out.

Detectives investigating Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor are reportedly seeking files from the Met Police relating to the former prince's accuser Virginia Giuffre . Thames Valley Police is understood to have made contact with the Met to review its records and is also keen to speak to the 66-year-old's former protection officers.

Andrew was arrested in February at the Sandringham Estate on suspicion of misconduct in public office, though a charge is yet to be brought. In a bombshell development, the force announced on Friday that its probe is considering a wide range of offences, including sexual misconduct and corruption. Giuffre, who died by suicide in April 2025, was paid £12million by Andrew in 2022 after claiming she was sexually assaulted by him three times when she was 17.

Andrew has always denied wrongdoing, but there are allegations that he paid one of his protection officers to dig up dirt on Giuffre after she publicised her allegations in 2011. The Met, however, denies that the then-prince's alleged request was carried out. Giuffre was interviewed by officers from the force in 2015, The Times reports, after she complained that she was sex trafficked by Epstein and his partner Ghislaine Maxwell.

Andrew's sensational arrest came more than three months ago, but it's thought detectives are struggling to build a compelling enough case to bring charges.

Thames Valley Police allege that Andrew leaked secrets to Epstein during his decade as the UK's trade envoy, and announced on Friday its probe has broadened. The force made an appeal to 'victim survivors' to come forward after identifying 'multiple lines of inquiry' in what is being described as a 'significant investigation'. Police have seized evidence in a raid of Andrew's former home at Royal Lodge, Windsor, and his new property in Norfolk.

Senior officers have spoken to the Crown Prosecution Service for 'early investigative advice' ahead of a potential prosecution, it was reported on Friday. They are also liaising with the American DoJ to formally request evidence contained in the millions of documents from the Epstein files. Alongside the allegations from the files, they are assessing separate claims that Epstein sent a woman to the UK for sex with Andrew in 2010, mirroring accusations made by the late Giuffre.

Detectives have spoken to a lawyer for the alleged second victim, who has not been identified, but officers are yet to carry out interviews because she has not made a formal complaint to police. Assistant Chief Constable Oliver Wright said the force had assembled a dedicated team of its 'most experienced specialist investigators', which include detectives experienced in investigating serious sexual attacks and financial experts.

He confirmed they had spoken to a number of witnesses, but said he hopes others will come forward to shed light on Andrew's relationship with the paedophile. Thames Valley Police announced last week that its probe is considering a wide range of offences, including sexual misconduct and corruption.

'I really want to stress that our door is open. Whenever a victim survivor is ready to engage with us, we're ready for you at whatever point that may be,' the Assistant Chief Constable continued.

'In terms of Epstein victims and survivors, we hope that anyone with relevant information will come forward. ' Describing progress in the investigation, he said: 'We have been working really closely with the Department of Justice Office in the US seeking further information that may be related to this investigation. We have also been working really closely with the CP





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Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor Virginia Giuffre Met Police Thames Valley Police Epstein Sexual Misconduct Corruption Human Trafficking New York Home Royal Lodge Windsor Norfolk Crown Prosecution Service Department Of Justice Office Epstein Files Victim Survivors Multiple Lines Of Inquiry Significant Investigation Investigative Advice Request Evidence Sexual Attacks Financial Experts

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