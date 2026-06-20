Detective Hole Emerges as a Strong Bosch Successor on Netflix

The Netflix series Detective Hole, starring Tobias Santelmann, offers a dark Nordic noir take on the solitary detective formula, drawing parallels to Bosch while carving its own identity in Oslo's grim underworld.

2026 has already delivered a string of highly praised and commercially successful detective thrillers, yet only one series seems poised to fill the gap left by the long‑running Bosch saga.

After a single season, Jo Nesbø's Detective Hole on Netflix demonstrates enough narrative depth, atmospheric world‑building and character complexity to be considered a strong contender for the title of the next great police procedural. Both shows share a protagonist named Harry, a detail that appears accidental but underscores a deeper kinship in how each series explores the solitary nature of a driven investigator.

While Bosch unfolds against the sun‑lit sprawl of Los Angeles, Detective Hole immerses viewers in the rain‑slicked streets of Oslo, turning the Norwegian capital into a character in its own right. The series captures the gritty theatricality of Nordic noir, employing bleak visual palettes and occasional supernatural hints that set it apart from the more grounded American counterpart.

The lead detective, portrayed by Tobias Santelmann, operates within the strict confines of the legal system yet frequently finds himself isolated from colleagues and family, mirroring Bosch's tendency to follow a personal moral compass rather than bureaucratic directives. His relationships are strained, his obsession with solving crimes borders on self‑destruction, and his stubbornness often brings him into conflict with superiors, all hallmarks of the archetypal hard‑boiled gumshoe.

Beyond the titular Harry, Detective Hole benefits from a strong supporting cast, notably Joel Kinnaman as the morally ambiguous rival Tom Waaler, whose presence adds a layer of internal competition that enriches the narrative. The series does not merely copy Bosch's formula; it expands it by weaving in the distinctive flavor of Scandinavian storytelling, a darker tone reminiscent of True Detective, and supernatural undertones that keep the audience guessing.

The show adapts the fifth novel in Nesbø's extensive series, The Devil's Star, but the source material contains more than ten installments, providing ample fodder for future seasons. The involvement of Jo Nesbø as the primary writer ensures fidelity to the original tone while allowing for creative evolution. Critics have noted that, despite some imperfections, the series holds its own when compared to other recent genre entries such as Reacher and True Detective, suggesting a promising trajectory if renewed.

The future of Detective Hole remains uncertain, as no official renewal information has emerged. Nonetheless, the series' strong start, combined with a rich literary back‑catalogue, positions it as a potential long‑running staple akin to Prime Video's Bosch. Should Netflix choose to continue, a logical approach would be to dedicate each season to a single novel, preserving narrative focus and depth.

With a solid foundation-compelling lead performances, atmospheric Oslo backdrops, and a writer deeply invested in the material-Detective Hole has the ingredients to evolve into a flagship crime drama that satisfies fans of the genre while carving out its own identity. The series invites viewers to watch a detective grapple with personal demons, procedural constraints, and the haunting mysteries that lurk beneath the surface of a city that never fully reveals its secrets





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