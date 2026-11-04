Detective Harry Hole Returns With Kill Shot Release Date

Jo Nesbo's fourteenth Harry Hole novel, Kill Shot, arrives on November 5. Discover the details on the new release, pricing, and the future of the Netflix adaptation series.

Jo Nesbo is set to introduce the fourteenth installment of his celebrated detective franchise with the official release of the book titled Kill Shot. This new thriller featuring the character Harry Hole hits digital shelves on November 5. The announcement comes at a time when fans are eager for more content after the successful debut of the Netflix series adaptation earlier this year.

Netflix Adaptation Success And Detective Details

The Netflix series featuring Harry Hole achieved significant critical and commercial success shortly after its debut. The show earned a 91% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes from professional reviewers. It also remained within the top ten non-English shows on the platform for four consecutive weeks. The first season focused on the fifth book in the series, The Devil's Star. In that storyline, Detective Harry Hole investigates complex crimes while navigating professional conflicts. He deeply distrusts his colleague Detective Tom Waaler. Waaler has begun breaking the law instead of following it. Harry Hole is determined to bring his colleague to justice despite their shared history.

Also read Why Doom Is a Better Villain Than Thanos

New Kill Shot Book Release And Pricing

Kill Shot is a substantial thriller spanning 544 pages. The hardcover edition is scheduled for a later release on February 23. The price for the hardcover version is set at $35. Readers can purchase the digital or initial physical copy online starting November 5 for approximately $13.50. The English translation was completed by Seán Kinsella. Fans can also access an audiobook version published by Random House. Sean Barrett provides the narration for the audio format.

Advertisement

Future Of The Detective Hole Series

Netflix has not yet announced plans for additional seasons of the TV adaptation. The streamer has not expressed interest in continuing the series beyond the first season. This decision leaves the literary franchise to continue on its own timeline. Jo Nesbo has written a total of fourteen books in the Harry Hole series. The new book serves as a standalone narrative for readers who want to follow the detective further. The gap between the screen and page allows the character to evolve in new ways.

Reader Expectations And Detective Legacy

Fans of the detective genre have responded positively to both the books and the screen adaptation. The character of Harry Hole has established a strong reputation in crime fiction. Jo Nesbo created a compelling narrative that balances police procedural elements with deep character studies. The upcoming release of Kill Shot provides new material for existing fans. It also offers a new entry point for those who discovered the character through the Netflix series. The novel continues the tradition of intricate plotting and moral ambiguity that defines the series.