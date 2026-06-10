Protesters stand behind barricades near the Delaney Hall Immigration Detention Center in Newark, where Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) is housing detained immigrants. They are on a hunger and labor strike against inhumane conditions and the injustice of their detention. They are demanding their freedom.

As Detained Immigrants Strike Against 'Chaos and Cruelty,' Advocates Demand 'Not Another Dime for ICE' Protesters stand behind barricades near the Delaney Hall Immigration Detention Center in Newark, where Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) is housing detained immigrants on June 1, 2026 in Newark, New Jersey.

We must work together to keep the pressure on the Trump administration to meet detainees' demands for human rights, due process, and for their freedom. where immigrants are hidden away and brutalized. It's up to us to keep pushing to end these modern-day concentration camps. To expose them, empty them, and tear them down. For months we New Jerseyans have mobilized to defend our brothers and sisters locked away in Delaney Hall in Newark.

Many there are on a hunger and labor strike tothe inhumane conditions inside—the rotted food, untreated illness, physical abuse and mental anguish—and the injustice of their detention in the first place. They are demanding their freedom.laws—it’s about a paramilitary operation to attack and imprison immigrants and people of color, and keep them in inhumane conditions without the possibility of freedom until they give up their rights and accept deportation.

In prisons all over the country—Adelanto, Dilley, Krome, Otay Mesa, Hutto, and others—corporate contractors like GEO Group are profiting from human isolation, sickness, and death. TheRight now there is so much we can and must do to support the people suffering and protesting inside those walls. Some courageous fighters have already been released. But the struggle continues.

We must work together to keep the pressure on the administration to meet their demands for, due process, and for their freedom, starting first with the release of the most vulnerable, the elderly, young, pregnant, and sick. We who are outside need to keep fighting and organizing to defend imprisoned immigrants and to support their families. At a bare minimum, we must bear witness.

The ICE Out of New Jersey collective has brought together several state and local community and grassroots organizations to be in the front lines to defend immigrants and expose and resist the administration's abuses. The groups are the New Jersey Immigrant Rights Program of the American Friends Service Committee, CATA - The Farmworkers Support Committee, Cosecha NJ, DIRE (Deportation and Immigration Response Equipo), El Pueblo Unido, Estamos Unidos NJ, the National Day Laborer Organizing Network, Resistencia en Acción NJ, and Semilla Roja NJ.

Also, Eyes on ICE is building a network of watchful vigilance and mutual aid. Community members, elected officials, faith leaders, students, unions—it's going to take all of us, all across the country. To show that we could be different. We must not look away. And we must not stop





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Immigration And Customs Enforcement (ICE) Delaney Hall Immigration Detention Center Protesters Hunger And Labor Strike Inmate Demands Human Rights Due Process Freedom ICE Out Of New Jersey Collective Eyes On ICE Community Members Elected Officials Faith Leaders Students Unions

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