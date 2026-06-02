Details on Falcons WR Drake London's Massive New Contract

The Atlanta Falcons have signed wide receiver Drake London to a lucrative new contract

have reportedly signed star wide receiver Drake London to a four-year extension worth $141 million. The deal can be worth up to $150 million in escalators and $100 million guaranteed.

The average deal is worth an average of $35.25 million over the four-year period. Ian Rapoport was first with the announcement, but Adam Schefter followed up with the details on the contract agreement. This deal makes London the third-highest paid wide receiver in NFL history, and the highest paid skill player in Falcons history.

He slots in behind Jaxson Smith-Njigba and Ja'Marr Chase , but in front of Justin Jefferson , CeeDee Lamb , and D.K. Metcalf . Garrett Chapman is a sports broadcaster, writer, and content creator based in Atlanta. He has several years of experience covering the Atlanta sports scene, college football, Georgia high school football, recruiting for 24/7 Sports, and the NFL. You can also hear him on Sports Radio 92.9 The Game.





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