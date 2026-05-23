Detailed Fantasy World Building TV Shows

There are many highly rated and less-rated fantasy TV shows with intricate worldbuilding, convoluted mythology, or an overall immersive viewing experience.

Game of Thrones has introduced a high fantasy world building to millions but it isn't the only one, as the George R. R. Martin's bestselling book series is renowned for its detailed setting.

The HBO drama remains at the forefront of the cultural zeitgeist years after its series finale and the Game of Thrones universe is constantly expanding with new spinoffs, sequels, and prequel series helping to expand the central world. Nevertheless, it has its flaws that not everyone appreciates. The acclaimed series has its weaknesses with gratuitous violence, nagging plot holes, and an uncomfortable focus on incestuous sex scenes.

Some aspects are so divisive, there are many viewers who reject the franchise entirely. There are however, long lists of detailed fantasy titles with impeccable worldbuilding, convoluted lore, and a grandiose viewing experience. The Magicians, Arcane, Shadow and Bone, and The Legend of Vox Machina are some of the notable ones. The Magicians based on Lev Grossman's novel trilogy of the same name, The Magicians is a massive underrated fantasy show that keeps getting better





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