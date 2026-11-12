Destree — and Its Signature Anise Green — Have Popped Up in London

Destree has opened a five-month pop-up at 49 Elizabeth Street in London, amid impressive online growth for the French fashion brand.

“It’s one of these rare markets where it’s just grown spontaneously, organically,” she told WWD in an interview, adding with a little shrug: “The U.K. thinks we have a very good price point, and our customers there just keep shopping.

” Now the fashion brand, known for its passementerie-embellished handbags and puff-sleeved Amoako jackets, has opened a five-month pop-up at 49 Elizabeth Street inThe 500-square-foot unit has been painted its signature anise green and outfitted with vintage furniture sourced by Guyot-Arnault. She and cofounder Laetitia Lumbroso hosted a cocktail party on Wednesday to christen the store.

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To be sure, Guyot-Arnault is charmed by the quaint thoroughfare in Belgravia, where Destree’s retail neighbors include fellow clothing brands Wiggy Kit, With Nothing Underneath and Me+Em as well as the jeweler Sophie Breitmeyer.

“There’s also this baby brand that I adore called Pepa. They have the chicest kids’ clothes right in front of us,” she enthused.

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“All my friends who shop Destree also shop Pepa. ” The brick-and-mortar foray arrives amid explosive online growth for 10-year-old Destree, which has parlayed Guyot-Arnault’s passion for modern and contemporary art into unique hats, handbags, jewelry and ready-to-wear, now its biggest category. She credits carryover items, including Yoshitomo pants, Tamara jackets, jeans and satin evening separates, for generating 40 percent of its apparel sales.

Over the last few years, Guyot-Arnault and Lumbroso have grown direct-to-consumer sales to roughly 70 percent of the business, its online store logging monthly gains of between 80 percent and 110 percent this year. Meanwhile, its diminutive Paris flagship at 3 Rue du 29 Juillet doubled its sales over the past year, emboldening the founders to open a second Paris location in early 2027.

Monthly trunk shows — often in partnership with hotels, and sometimes hosted by private individuals — have also become a key vehicle to raise brand awareness, test new markets and “control the narrative,” Guyot-Arnault said. Ones in Marrakesh and Miami are scheduled before the end of the year, and Destree has also touched ground as far afield as Mexico, Qatar, Brazil and the Hamptons.

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