Director Destin Daniel Cretton is leading the live-action Naruto film for Lionsgate. Charles Melton and Hiroyuki Sanada are in talks for key roles in the adaptation.

Director Destin Daniel Cretton is expanding his portfolio in the superhero genre by taking on a live-action adaptation of the iconic manga and anime series Naruto. Following the massive commercial success of his previous project, Spider-Man: Brand New Day, which earned over $2 billion USD at the global box office this summer, Cretton has shifted his focus to another transnational phenomenon originating from Japan. This new venture marks a significant step for Lionsgate as they prepare to bring the legendary ninja world to the big screen.

Cretton Leads Script And Direction For Film

Destin Daniel Cretton will serve as both the writer and director for this upcoming live-action feature. The studio has confirmed that the project is officially in production under the Lionsgate banner. While the director is currently in the process of casting the lead actor to portray the title character, the creative vision is firmly anchored by Cretton's established track record in handling complex character narratives and large-scale productions.

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Charles Melton Joins Cast In Talks

Charles Melton, known for his performance in the film May December, is currently in negotiations to join the cast of the live-action Naruto adaptation. He is the only actor to have been publicly linked to the project so far. Melton's involvement signals the studio's intent to secure talent with strong dramatic credentials to navigate the emotional depth required by the source material.

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Hiroyuki Sanada Auditioning For Sarutobi

According to industry reports from Deadline, Shogun star Hiroyuki Sanada is in discussions to portray Hiruzen Sarutobi in the film. This character serves as the leader of the Hidden Leaf Village and is recognized within the narrative as its most skilled and powerful ninja. Sanada's potential casting brings significant prestige to the production, leveraging his acclaim from the critically acclaimed series to ground the fantasy elements in authentic drama.

Adapting Kishimoto Iconic Manga Series

The story centers on Naruto Uzumaki, a young boy from a rustic village, originally created by Masashi Kishimoto in 1999. The franchise began as a manga series before evolving into a wildly popular anime that achieved massive success across the Pacific. This live-action film aims to translate the rich lore and emotional stakes of the original work for a modern cinema audience while preserving the core identity of the characters.