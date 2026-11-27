'The Army still has failed to explain to the public why this detonation needs to happen this way—and too many people fear for their family’s health and safety,' said Sen. Tammy Duckworth.

Despite 'No Safe Level of Lead,' Court Clears Way for Army's Toxic Blast in Iowa "The Army still has failed to explain to the public why this detonation needs to happen this way—and too many people fear for their family’s health and safety," said Sen.

Tammy Duckworth. A federal appeals court on Monday cleared the way for the US Army to detonate nearly five tons of deteriorating lead-based explosives at an ammunition plant in southeastern Iowa, a ruling that came amid warnings from environmental defenders that the planned detonation could send toxic lead dust into surrounding communities.

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“We are mindful of the very real risks presented by the Army’s planned detonation,” the judges wrote in their ruling. “However, we must acknowledge the realities of the situation: The degraded explosives present a risk of an uncontrolled and unplanned explosion," unless they are destroyed. Lead azide is a highly sensitive explosive used in the manufacture of ammunition and other military munitions. The material became increasingly unstable afterevaporated from its storage containers, allowing crystals to form.