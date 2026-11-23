Fernando Mendoza, making his second start for the Raiders, had good and bad moments Sunday at Denver. He completed 18 of 37 passes for 267 yards and three touchdowns but was sacked five times and pressured 16, and threw a game-sealing pick-six.

On Sunday, Mendoza had his fair share of good and bad moments. He completed 18 of 37 passes for 267 yards and three touchdowns. But he was sacked five times and pressured 16 times, and threw a game-sealing pick-six in the final minutes.

The Raiders have dropped three straight, including two since Mendoza started running the show. Through it all, Mendoza feels he's settling into his new role while strengthening the team's faith in him to be the franchise quarterback.

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"I felt more comfortable than last week," Mendoza said. "I was able to settle in and able to see the entire field better. " Mendoza is the seventh QB since the 1970 merger to make his first two career starts against a team that made the conference championship the previous season. He's the first since former Raider Following the game, coach Klint Kubiak said Mendoza has proved he can run the operation.

Now, Kubiak is demanding more out of his young signal caller.

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"At the end of the day, it's a quarterback's job to move the ball down the field and get points," Kubiak said. "We have to limit turnovers and score more. " To Mendoza's credit, he didn't flinch despite having his back against the wall, and with the crowd noise growing louder after each possession. Denver jumped out to a 17-0 lead, while Las Vegas was forced to punt three straight times.

By the fifth drive, Mendoza found his rhythm and helped the Raiders wipe away the double-digit deficit. On third-and-13, Mendoza completed a 19-yard pass to second-year wide receiverIn the third quarter, Mendoza fooled the Broncos defense with a ball fake before throwing a 19-yard touchdown to tight endMissing 19-year-old Marine found dead during search in Twentynine Palms, authorities say Even after Denver scored 14 unanswered points, Mendoza kept his team in the game.

Mendoza engineered an eight-play, 69-yard scoring drive, highlighted by a 39-yard completion to wide receiverBech finished with eight catches for 88 yards. Jeanty led the team in receiving yards and rushing yards .

"The way he's getting through his reads putting the ball on guys, he's just holistically getting better day by day," Bech said. Mendoza's effort to set up an opportunity to be a hero went to waste at the two-minute mark of the fourth. Broncos cornerbackwatched Mendoza's eyes and jumped in front of Tucker to make a one-handed interception before returning the ball for a 35-yard touchdown. Kubiak blamed himself for making a bad play call.

But Mendoza's issue of staring down pass-catchers also led to the Broncos batting down six passes.

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"Credit to Denver for getting their eyes on our quarterback's eyes," Kubiak said. "Usually when the quarterback's getting batted down, that's the first guy that I look at: him and his eyes. His eyes are taking them to the ball, but we'll watch the tape.

" Once again, the Raiders didn't get the outcome they wanted. Mendoza continued to show that the organization's future is in good hands. Bech said Mendoza is going to be a "great player" for the Raiders because of his perseverance.thought Mendoza looked poised despite playing in a hostile environment. At the same time, Linderbaum said the team needs to do a better job helping him.

The Raiders committed nine penalties, Tucker dropped a couple of passes and the defense gave up 30-plus points for the seventh time this season. , who was inactive after being listed as questionable entering the day. Kubiak is optimistic the team's best pass-catcher will be available next week against the "You can't just rely on a rookie quarterback," Linderbaum said.

"We also have to give him a good supporting cast. "Magnitude 3.9 earthquake strikes Commerce area, awakens residents across Southern California