Despite hurt wrist, Antetokounmpo scores 30 and Heat outlast Jazz 115-109

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 30 points, Davion Mitchell added 19 points, and the Miami Heat outlasted the depleted Utah Jazz 115-109 on Tuesday night.The Heat a

Miami Heat forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, right, shoots over Utah Jazz center Mo Bamba, left, during an NBA basketball game Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2026, in Salt Lake City.

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 30 points, Davion Mitchell added 19 points, and the Miami Heat outlasted the depleted Utah Jazz 115-109 on Tuesday night. The Heat also got 14 from Pelle Larsson but needed late blocks from Klay Thompson and Bam Adebayo to secure their third win in their last four games. Antetokounmpo iced his sprained right wrist in a heavy wrap when he was on the bench but it didn’t seem to bother him on the court.

Also read Miami Heat 4-6 Start: Giannis Antetokounmpo Grades and Roster Analysis

He shot 12 for 21 and grabbed 11 rebounds. Despite the Jazz's ninth straight loss, Utah's two teenagers gave the Jazz hope for the future. Rookie Darryn Peterson nearly set his career high for the second game in a row with 25 points and Ace Bailey scored 23.

Utah's Isaiah Collier, a notoriously poor shooter who had not made a 3-pointer this season, made four consecutive shots from behind the arc in the fourth quarter to cut Miami's lead to 101-93. Then Svi Mykhailiuk made back-to-back baskets to cut the lead to 112-107 in the final minute but it was too late for the Jazz, who were missing four starters to injury — Lauri Markkanen , Keyonte George , Jaren Jackson Jr. , and Jusuf Nurkic .

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Antetokounmpo's shooting sparked the Heat to a 15-2 run in the third quarter to give the Heat the cushion they needed and send them home with a 3-2 record on their five-game road trip. Larsson hit a 3-pointer with 6:58 left in the second quarter to cap a 13-1 run and make it 49-32 for Miami.

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