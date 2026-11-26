Fifteen girls fled the notorious group home, which has years of mistreatment allegations.

Frame from a video showing teen girls escaping from the Pathway of Madison group home in Alabama on Nov. 21, 2026. Pathway of Madison is a group home for troubled teens that has been the target of numerous complaints.

Police in Madison County were spotted searching along the roadside, and witnesses reported several girls being driven back to the facility in the bed of a pickup truck before all 15 girls were reported found, according to WAFF. More frames from a video of the six teen girls escaping Pathway on Nov. 21, 2026. Pathway has a history of mistreatment allegations and public nuisance complaints — including reports from neighbors of screaming coming from the facility.

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“The red flags and the flashing lights are going off at this place. Something’s going on behind these closed doors,” attorney Tommy James, who has made claims against the facility, His comment came after another mass escape in which several girls fled to an ex-employee, who drove them to a sheriff’s station one county over, the outlet reported. Neighbors have complained of noise and screaming coming from the facility, and an inside source told WHNT it was severely understaffed.