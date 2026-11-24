The theatre company he co-founded announced his death.

. The post said Hack died at home “following a sudden and unexpected cardiac event”.

“Steven was a gifted and versatile performer, a superb graphic artist, and a cherished member of our artistic family,” the company wrote. “His creativity and talent helped shape Interact in its earliest years, and his artistry, humor, warmth, and generous spirit enriched everything he touched. ” The St. Louis, Missouri-born actor made his professional debut as a teenage dancer in the 1978 musical film.

Also read Christian Cousins Found Dead: Kindergarten Cop Star Dies at 43

“He will always hold a special place in Interact’s history and in the hearts of those who knew him,” the theatre company wrote. “We extend our heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and all who loved him. May his memory be a blessing. ” Hack is survived by his sister, Karen.

Advertisement

*Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s*Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s