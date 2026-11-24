Let the recompilation efforts begin.

), but that's not stopping developers from trying to make unofficial PC ports from happening. Separately, gamers have found a few ways to move beyond the game's 30 fps framerate cap, which makes everything look far more sluggish than modern 60 fps titles like thehas been released, and it's surprising to see so much progress already being made.

When it comes to PC ports, Rockstar has alreadyis currently tracking several recompilation efforts, and claims to have seen the leading project load the game and allow players to move and talk to NPCs"very slowly.

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" Even though Rockstar will likely be quick to crack down, we'll likely see more ports spring up now that thehas reportedly dumped files from GTA 6's Xbox build, as well as an executable that could help developers recompile the game.on the PS5, modders have already found ways to boost the game's perceived performance through the video enhancement tool Veyra and NVIDIA's DLSS 5,allows Veyra to apply frame generation and other DLSS 5 enhancements to go beyond the game's 30 fps console limit. It's not a perfect solution, though, since both frame generation, GPU enhancements and remote streaming all introduce significantly latency.unlocks a 40fps version of the game, which should look noticeably smoother than the stock 30 fps.

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It's unclear how long that glitch will stick around, though, as it really is simple to do.that we won't be seeing an official 60 fps console mode because their CPUs aren't powerful enough to support simulating such a complex environment at higher frame rates.