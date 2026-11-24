Police in DeSoto are searching for a mail thief who used a stolen credit card at a nearby gas station after the burglary.

On November 17, a thief stole mail from several homes in a DeSoto neighborhood overnight, and used a stolen credit card at a nearby gas station.

Anyone with information on the suspect or the stolen mail is asked to contact the DeSoto Police Department at 658-3050. Police in DeSoto are searching for a mail thief who used a stolen credit card at a nearby gas station after the burglary. On November 17 at around 4 a.m., an unknown suspect stole mail from multiple mailboxes in a DeSoto neighborhood, according to the DeSoto Police Department.

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The suspect used a credit card that was stolen at a QuikTrip gas station around 15 minutes after the reported burglaries. Police released two images of the suspect, who appears to be a black male with facial hair and braids or dreadlocks. He was reportedly driving a white or silver 2009 Cadillac DTS. Anyone with information on the burglary suspect is encouraged to contact DeSoto police detectives at 658-3050.

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Anonymous tips can be left for the DeSoto Police Department by texting DESOTO to 847411, or on the DeSoto Police Department's website