Deskflow software enables cross-platform keyboard and mouse sharing via local network

Deskflow allows users to control multiple computers with a single set of peripherals using encrypted local network connections. This guide explains setup and features for Windows, macOS, and Linux.

Deskflow is a software application that allows users to control multiple computers using a single keyboard and mouse. The program operates by creating an encrypted connection over a local network. This setup enables seamless cursor movement between devices without requiring physical hardware switches or waiting for Bluetooth reconnection.

Core Functionality and Network Requirements

The software designates one computer as the server device, which holds the primary keyboard and mouse. All other connected devices function as client computers. When a user moves their cursor across the edge of the screen, input control shifts automatically to the target machine. The application requires all participating PCs to be on the same local network, connecting via Wi-Fi or Ethernet cables.

Also read Strong earthquake shakes central Japan, shattering store windows and injuring at least 22

Setup Process and Security Verification

Users must open Deskflow on the preferred server computer and select the option to share its peripherals. On every other device, users choose the option to receive input from another computer. The setup process involves entering the server's name or IP address into the client configuration. A security verification step displays a fingerprint of random characters on each screen. Users must confirm that these fingerprints match before allowing the connection.

Compatibility and Brand Restrictions

Unlike some competing tools that limit functionality to specific hardware brands like Logitech, Deskflow supports Windows, macOS, Linux, and FreeBSD. This broad operating system support makes it a versatile choice for mixed-OS environments. The software does not require proprietary wireless receivers or special mouse models to function. It works with standard input devices across different platforms.

Advertisement

Clipboard Sharing and File Transfer Limits

Deskflow includes a clipboard sharing feature that allows text copying between devices. Users can paste text from the server computer directly into a client computer. However, the software does not support copying entire files. This limitation distinguishes it from other solutions like Logitech Flow, which can transfer whole documents. Deskflow focuses primarily on input control and text data exchange.

Troubleshooting and Port Configuration

Connection issues often stem from firewall settings blocking communication. Users should verify that their security software allows Deskflow to communicate over port 24800. Ensuring all devices are on the same network segment is also critical. If screens are arranged differently physically, users can drag screen icons in the app to match their desk layout for intuitive cursor movement.