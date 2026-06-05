Desigual Celebrates 40 Years in Ibiza With the Launch of Desigual Vintage

A night of performances and international guests celebrated the brand’s creative world

A night of performances and international guests celebrated the brand’s creative worldDesigual returned to Ibiza to celebrate the 40th anniversary of its first store opening on the island in 1986, marking the milestone with an international event and the official launch of, the evening opened with a performance created by People Watching, featuring participants dressed in Desigual Vintage pieces, followed by dinner and celebrations in the heart of Ibiza.

The guest list included Irina Shayk, Demi Lovato, Zara Larsson, Ester Expósito, Vivian Jenna Wilson, and Nicki Nicole, alongside creators and personalities from all over the world. Shayk’s attendance also marked a return to the brand after collaborating with Desigual earlier in her career.coincides with renewed interest in archival Desigual pieces, particularly styles from the early 2000s that have reappeared through vintage retailers and second-hand platforms.

The collection revisits recognizable prints, silhouettes, and graphic elements from the brand’s archive while updating proportions and construction.





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