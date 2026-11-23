'The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping' production designer on the prequel's remote location and building the Arena, District 12, Capitol and more.

Designing a ‘Hunger Games’ Prequel: From Using 600,000 Flowers in the ‘Sunrise on the Reaping’ Arena to Recreating the Capitol in the 1970s Noah Schnapp Says He Auditioned to Play Haymitch in ‘Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping’: ‘They Picked Right for This One’Production designer Uli Hanisch thought shooting the highly anticipated “Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping” in the remote town of Asturias, Spain, meant they would be safe from spoilers.

The production would shoot in a desolate valley, requiring an hours-long trek to the set, plus the lack of hotel accommodations and the occasional restaurant nearby, reassured him. Until it happened.

Also read All the Extreme and Subtle Beauty Details in Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping

“We had the experience from last time where fans were following us to Poland trying to take pictures, but up there, it’s nothing, it’s just us,” Hanisch tells. “We were starting to build up the cornucopia pieces, and I think after two or three days, the first images appeared on the internet. It was somebody saying, ‘Oh, we found them. ’ I was like, ‘How is that even possible?

’”Cannes Condemns Five-Year Prison Sentence Against Iranian Palme d’Or Winner Jafar Panahi and Pleads for International Support Even though sleuthing fans were able to find it, the location is so secluded that Hanisch wondered if it would be feasible to get a crew of the necessary magnitude all the way up there. But once he saw the luscious greenery contrasting the jagged mountains, he knew they had found the arena for the Second Quarter Quell, and they’d have to make it work.

“I stepped out of the car and looked into the valley and said, ‘God damn, yeah, that’s it,’” Hanisch says. “I sent an image to Francis , saying, ‘Look, this is our valley, but it’s really far away. ’ And he said, ‘Yeah, well, we have to do it here.

’” The next step was designing and building the Cornucopia — the focal point of the arena, which distinguishes each iteration of the Hunger Games from the others. Similar to the paradoxical landscape, Hanisch and his team wanted to create something that balanced beauty with danger. They landed on a blossom with metal spikes for petals, surrounded by thick beds of wildflowers, arranged by color, demarking each tribute’s position around the centerpiece.

Advertisement

“It’s very beautiful, it’s very elegant, but it also looks very deadly and evil,” Hanisch says. “When they were shooting the opening, and the tributes were all around with these capes, I thought this looked like one of those satanic, strange cults. I thought it was actually a very matching feel.

” Once the games begin and the tributes abandon the menacing structure, they are fully immersed in a flourishing woodland environment where the foliage is as deadly as it is extravagant. To bring this to life, Hanisch’s small but mighty team of six worked for three weeks dressing the arena with flowers. The arrangements surrounding the Cornucopia alone required up to 600,000 artificial flowers.

The team also had to invent deceptively beautiful devices like the berms: a mechanical bush that serves as a portal for mutts to enter and exit the arena, and a conduit for Haymitch to destroy it.a berm? We have to come up with some kind of a sensible thing on our own to make it work. It’s hard to tell that as an interesting story because it’s a very long, time-consuming, tiring process.

”While testing the limits of his imagination and portraying the grandeur of the games posed significant production challenges for Hanisch, recreating District 12 was like “coming home. ” The cast and crew returned to the same abandoned steel mill factory in Germany where they shot the 2023 prequel “The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes” and once again captured the dreariness of the downtrodden district.

“We agreed that District 12 never changes, which I like very much,” Hanisch says. He may be partial, though, because filming took place near his hometown of Nuremberg.

“It’s very beautiful, actually, very intense and complex. I know every corner there. ” Recreating Panem’s Capitol didn’t have the fond feeling of going home, but it was familiar and a task that Hanisch holds “close and dear. ” With the 2023 prequel “The Battle of Songbirds and Snakes,” the filmmakers decided that the Capitol would be based on Berlin after World War II because “we can see what the situation has done to the city,” Hanisch explains.

The timeline for “Sunrise on the Reaping” jumped 20 years into the future, landing in a 1970s aesthetic.

“We wanted to explore the capital of Panem at the peak of its power, wealth and arrogance,” he says. So, production returned to the heart of the historic city for its “glorious,” “unique” architecture and its ability to capture the power dynamics they were looking for.

Advertisement

“ looks like a Star Wars spaceship landed in the middle of the city,” Hanisch says. “It’s huge, it has this strange futuristic ’70s approach, it’s abandoned, and we’ve been there before. We were circling around with all our ideas, and then we were like, ‘Oh my God, we have that thing standing there,’ and you realize you can cover a third of the movie and the heart of the capital in this one go.

”Along with the city’s physical assets, emulating the opulence of the ’70s was a choice rooted in the same principle as the arena: that beneath the beauty lies danger.

“The ’70s in the Western world are supposed to be in our memory, this progressive time when things started to change with this youth rebellion, but if you look at the ’70s, it was the peak of Western wealth,” Hanisch says. “Besides this angle of the youth rebelling against all of that, the rest of society was extremely saturated. They were proud, untouchable and wealthy in style. That’s why we thought that’s an interesting twist to show.

We see something, and we have an idea of what it means, but now all of a sudden it’s the opposite. ” The ’70s imagery resulted from Hanisch and the filmmakers’ interpretation of Suzanne Collins’ novel and then Billy Ray and Michael Lesslie’s screenplay. He acknowledges that it is already a challenge to translate books into movies because they are such different art forms, but it’s more difficult, impossible even, to value people’s different interpretations of the material.

“Every reader creates their own world while reading it, and you can never say your version is right and your friend’s version is wrong, so we cannot do anything else but what we think is right,” Hanisch says. “It’s more about dealing with the intention of the writer of the novel and then translating it into what you think is right.

” This motto keeps Hanisch grounded when dealing with such a massive, devoted fan base: “What more can you do? ” “We always think a lot about the fans,” Hanisch says.

“I find it so fascinating how important this is for so many people and how seriously they talk and think about it. It’s not really for us. Of course, it’s my job, and I love to do that, and it’s a fantastic thing to be done, but it is mainly to make the fans happy. And they should be happy.

”Bear Grylls Speaks Out on Russell Brand Verdict After Helping Baptize Him: ‘Justice Has Now Been Served’ and the Victims Are ‘Heroes’