Designers Mine the Rich Legacies of the 1920s for Modern Fashion Inspiration

Peter Copping, a Lanvin designer, discusses the enduring appeal of Deco and his first foray into menswear. He also shares his experience working with six students who designed Lanvin-inspired looks and the importance of his time mentoring them.

It was definitely a very, very significant period for clothing, says Lanvin designer Peter Copping of the 1920s. The 1920s were the most transformational decade in modern fashion , when corsets were abandoned en masse, silhouettes were streamlined into glittering Deco -like cylinders, and women won the right to vote in America.

Designers like Peter Copping have been mining the brands' rich legacies, infusing their collections with deep dives into the archive and finding inspiration in other historical touchpoints, such as furniture and interior design





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1920S Modern Fashion Deco Furniture Interior Design Craftsmanship Women's Rights Men's Fashion Lanvin Sonia Rykiel Louis Vuitton Oscar De La Renta Nina Ricci Balenciaga Designer-In-Residence Students Fashion's Ford Fashioniana Collection Museum Personal Possessions Sophistication Red Rope Zigzags Marquetry T-Shirts Evening T-Shirt Parallel Exhibition

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