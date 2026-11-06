Designer dresses for $20? Goodwill's Little Black Dress sale is back in San Diego!

Looking for holiday outfits without breaking the bank? Goodwill's Little Black Dress event offers designer finds and big savings across San Diego.

Holiday shoppers looking to save money on party outfits can find designer dresses, accessories and suits at discounted prices during Goodwill's annual Little Black Dress event, returning Friday to retail stores across San Diego County.

, including at the Goodwill store in Santee, with thousands of gently used and new dresses available at a fraction of their original retail prices. For shoppers like Kristine and her daughter Alora, finding affordable holiday outfits is especially important as families continue to navigate the rising cost of living. Kristine and her daughter Alora from Santee got a first look at this year's Little Black Dress event organized by by Goodwill San Diego.

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"I'm usually a last-minute shopper, but because of how everything is we've already started shopping. This is the first year I've ever actually started early," Kristine said. The mother-daughter duo got an early look at this year's Little Black Dress selection, browsing dresses, jewelry and other accessories that will be available during the event. Their shopping trip included plenty of excitement over sparkling dresses and pearl necklaces, with Alora giving some of the fashionable finds an enthusiastic thumbs-up.

Darlene Cossio from Goodwill San Diego shows a few designer dresses that will be on sale at the event. Darlene Cossio showed NBC 7 several examples of the deals shoppers can expect, including a Michael Kors dress that still had its original $175 retail tag. The event isn't limited to dresses. Shoppers can also find accessories and men's formalwear, making it an opportunity to put together complete holiday outfits without paying department store prices.

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"Yeah, you absolutely want your date to look dapper. And so we have new suits, we have gently-used suits," Cossio said.

"So the guys can come ready for the party too! " Goodwill employees double as models as they showcase some of the heavily discounted designer outfit available at the event. Although the event officially begins Friday at 9 a.m., shoppers who can't make it on opening day will still have opportunities to find deals throughout the weekend. Goodwill plans to replenish its inventory as merchandise sells, giving customers additional options even after the initial rush.

Shopping for a good cause Beyond helping families stretch their holiday budgets, the Little Black Dress event also supports Goodwill's mission of providing employment opportunities and job training for people facing barriers to work. Purchases at Goodwill stores help support those programs, allowing shoppers to contribute to the organization's mission while saving money on holiday fashion. For Kristine and Alora, the event offered a chance to find stylish outfits without breaking the bank.

And for little Alora, the shopping experience earned a heart-hands gesture of approval. Goodwill's Little Black Dress event begins at 9 a.m. Friday, Nov. 6, at their retail stores throughout San Diego County, including the Santee location. This story was originally reported for broadcast by NBC San Diego. AI tools helped convert the story to a digital article, and an NBC San Diego journalist edited the article for publication.