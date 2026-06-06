Designer Body Mists, Veggie Scents, and Nostalgic Fragrances Dominate 2026 Perfume Trends

A roundup of the latest fragrance launches and trends, from affordable designer body mists and wellness-focused scents to vegetable-inspired perfumes and the resurgence of classic 'grandma' fragrances among younger consumers.

The fragrance industry is witnessing a surge of innovative releases and revivals, blending accessibility with wellness and nostalgia. Designer brands are increasingly launching body mists as a more affordable and lower-commitment alternative to their full-sized perfumes, allowing consumers to experience luxury scents without the hefty price tag.

Among the latest introductions are Byredo's Body Mist, available in six iconic fragrances including Gypsy Water priced at £68 for 100ml, and Lancôme's La Vie Est Belle Hair & Body Mist, offered in Vanille Nude, L'Elixir, and L'Original variants, each costing £34 for 100ml. These mists not only provide a subtle, all-over scent but often come with added skincare benefits, making them versatile beauty companions.

Scientific research underscores the powerful link between scent and mood, a concept being harnessed by fragrance developers. This Works has launched a 'neuroscent' called Own Time, priced at £80 for 50ml EDP, which combines rose, pink peppercorn, musk, and incense to promote calmness, comfort, and improved sleep. This shift towards 'scent wellbeing' reflects a growing consumer interest in incorporating olfactory experiences into mental health routines, positioning fragrance as a tool for relaxation and emotional balance.

Veg-inspired fragrances are also trending, moving beyond last year's tomato craze to explore a broader palette of vegetable notes. Jo Malone's Veggies collection features three colognes-Velvety Butternut, Scarlet Beetroot, and Carrot Blossom-each priced at £39 for 30ml. Floral Street has joined the trend with Electric Rhubarb, a 50ml EDP retailing for £78. These inventive compositions demonstrate how perfumers are translating garden-fresh ingredients into sophisticated, wearable scents.

High-street retailer M&S continues to impress with its affordable yet chic fragrances. Its M&S Studio line, launching with eight unisex scents ranging from light to deep, includes Sheer Musk at £22. The Discover line previously sold over a million bottles in just three months, highlighting the demand for accessible luxury.

Additionally, the trend of transforming beloved shower products into perfumes is gaining traction. Bronnley's Lemon Eau Fraîche (£12 for 15ml) captures the fresh, citrusy essence of its shower gel, while Uni has converted its Plush Marine Shower Oil into two water-based perfumes, Sunset and Rain, each costing £28 for 10ml. Nostalgia is a powerful driver in fragrance, with 'grandma perfumes' seeing a major resurgence among Gen Z, who appreciate the craftsmanship and longevity of classic scents.

Searches for 1980s fragrances spiked nearly 50% after the release of the second season of the Disney+ series 'The Rivals', boosting sales of Aramis, Cacharel LouLou, and Paloma Picasso Mon Parfum. Newly launched but retro-inspired is the Laura Ashley Parfum Collection, featuring four florally-rich scents like Serene Meadows and Joy Of Primrose, each priced at £89 for 100ml.

Meanwhile, iconic perfumes such as Van Cleef & Arpels First, Estée Lauder Youth-Dew, Guerlain Shalimar and Mitsouko, and Yves Saint Laurent Rive Gauche are generating significant social media buzz, proving that timeless elegance never goes out of style





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Body Mists Designer Fragrances Wellbeing Scents Vegetable-Inspired Perfumes Retro Fragrances M&S Studio Byredo Lancôme Jo Malone Floral Street This Works Gen Z Fragrance Trends Grandma Perfumes Laura Ashley Classic Perfumes

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