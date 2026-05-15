Design Shop in New York: A Delightful, Elegant, and Kooky Store

The Design Shop in New York is a unique store that offers a variety of unique and high-end items, such as Lobmeyr cognac snifters, a 'ruffle fantasy' detachable collar, and made-in-Vienna leather carrying rucksack. The shop is located in the German and Austrian art museum and is known for its consistently delightful and elegant offerings. However, the future of the Design Shop is uncertain as it will be taken over by the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

As far as I know, there’s only one shop in New York where you can find Lobmeyr cognac snifters, a ‘ruffle fantasy’ detachable collar, Josef Hoffmann library steps, Steiff teddy bears, a silk-lined Swarovski-crystal-beaded waist cincher for the Fraussterling-silver Koloman Moser napkin rings, a jump rope with hand-oiled walnut handles, and a pitcher painted with a leaping stag all in one place: the Design Shop .

Tucked into the ground floor of the German and Austrian art museum a few steps away from the excellent bookstore and Café Sabarsky, it is, in my mind, the most consistently delightful, elegant, and just kooky enough store in New York. Yesterday, it was announced that the Metropolitan Museum of Art will be taking over the Neue Galerie, and by 2028 it will become the Met Ronald S. Lauder Neue Galerie.

The Met released a somewhat vague statement saying the combined museum will continue to ‘welcome visitors’ to its shops along with the galleries and Café Sabarsky. So we wondered, Does that mean the Design Shop continues as it is now or becomes more like the Met’s gift shops, which have found success in part by collaborating with everyone from Pacsun to Band-Aid? With that in mind, we have just one request: Please don’t touch the gift shop. (Or the schnitzel, but that’s a plea for another day.





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New York Design Shop Unique Items High-End Offerings German And Austrian Art Museum

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