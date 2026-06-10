Design Lessons from Lia Gold's BBC Interior Design Masters Win

Lia Gold, the winner of BBC's Interior Design Masters 2026, shares the design lessons that changed her approach and the advice she'd give anyone renovating their own home.

Winning BBC’s Interior Design Masters transformed Lia Gold ’s career – but the biggest lesson she took from the competition had nothing to do with colour, wallpaper or styling.

Fresh from creating a 26-piece homeware collection for Next as part of her winner’s prize, Gold has become known for her joyful, pattern-filled interiors. Yet she says the show taught her something far more important: how to step back, edit and put function first.

‘It’s definitely taught me to take a massive step back first and think about the user and how they actually need to use the space before I get carried away with all the fun bits,’ she says. Lia Gold is the winner of Interior Design Masters 2026 Here, the 2026 winner shares the design lessons that changed her approach – and the advice she’d give anyone renovating their own home.

Trust your gut – not InstagramIn an age of Pinterest boards and perfectly curated social media feeds, Gold believes many homeowners are looking in the wrong place for inspiration.

‘I think sometimes it actually causes confusion when people are trying to design spaces for themselves,’ she says. ’People look at what other people have designed, but those spaces are designed with what that person loves – it’s not necessarily what you love. ’ Instead of chasing trends, she encourages homeowners to think first about how they live.

A family with young children will use a home differently from a couple who love entertaining, while someone who works from home may have completely different priorities again. For Gold, successful design begins with function rather than aesthetics.

‘Ultimately, you need to decide how you’re using the space because that’s different for every single person. ’ It’s a lesson she credits directly to the competition, which encouraged her to think beyond the decorative details she naturally gravitated towards and focus first on how a room would actually work for the people living in it. The secret to knowing when to stopOne piece of feedback from judge Michelle Ogundehin proved transformative.

Gold recalls being told that if her eye couldn’t settle when looking around a finished room, it was usually a sign there was simply too much in it. The advice fundamentally changed her approach.

‘Every room after that, I’d kind of kick the cameraman out and say, “I need five minutes on my own”,’ she laughs. ‘I’d go through everything and ask myself, “Why is it there? Does it have a reason to be there? ”’ Throughout the series, she found herself removing artwork she had painstakingly hung and taking away accessories she had spent time styling, realising that not every corner needed filling.

Maximalism doesn’t mean filling every available surface While she remains drawn to bold colours and layered interiors, she says the competition taught her that maximalism doesn’t mean filling every available surface.

‘I definitely learned how to refine. ’ It’s a lesson that has stayed with her beyond the show, helping her create spaces that feel considered rather than cluttered. Stop decorating and start thinking about layoutGold believes one of the biggest mistakes people make when renovating is focusing on soft furnishings before addressing the bones of a room. Looking back, she says she would once have concentrated on cushion colours, tablescapes and decorative details.

The competition encouraged her to think much more deeply about architecture, zoning and how a space functions.

‘I became much more aware of architectural decisions and things that I could build to really change the feel and actually the layout of a space. ’ That shift was perhaps most evident in the show’s finale, where she completely reimagined the layout of a holiday cottage. Rather than accepting the floorplan as it was, she swapped the living and dining spaces around and introduced an archway to improve the flow between rooms.

In the final episode, Gold swapped the living and dining rooms of the holiday cottage The idea came almost instantly.

‘I remember looking at the floor plans and being like, “I’m going to have an arch here”,’ she says. ‘My husband was like, “You’ve literally just got the plan. ” And I was like, “I know, but it just feels right. ”’ Today, she encourages homeowners to challenge conventional floorplans rather than accepting them at face value.

‘I don’t think we should be restrained by what a floorplan says a room should be. ’ Sometimes that means major structural changes. Other times it can be as simple as moving furniture around to create a better flow through the home.

‘Maybe it’s just swapping the dining table and the sofa,’ she says. ‘You don’t need to build an arch. ’ How to create spaces people naturally gravitate towardsThroughout the competition, Gold became known for designing rooms that brought people together. At the heart of her philosophy is the idea that homes should encourage connection rather than separatio





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Interior Design Masters Lia Gold Design Lessons Renovation Tips Home Decor Inspiration Function Over Aesthetics Maximalism Layout Floorplans Connection Over Separation Bold Colors Pattern-Filled Interiors

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