Design Expert Warns Against Overdone Driveway Trends: Why Less Is More for Kerb Appeal

Design expert Jordana Ashkenazi shares insights on creating an elegant driveway without overspending. She discusses the pitfalls of artificial plants, resin driveways with giant motifs, and highlights the timeless appeal of natural stone and gravel, emphasizing simplicity and authenticity over showy trends.

A modern kitchen, a stylish bathroom and a luxurious living room all make statements about your home. But one element even the most houseproud regularly overlook is the importance of the driveway - from the plants that border it to the choice of tiling or tarmac and the gates that frame it.

Before anyone has had the chance to admire your superior taste in soft furnishings, it generates a first impression that will stick in guests' minds. However, a brand new driveway can quickly dig a hole in your bank balance - with the cost of slabs and surfacing often spiralling into four figures.

Fortunately, design expert Jordana Ashkenazi, Design Director and Founder of Element One House, is on hand to share her tips and tricks for achieving a driveway that suggests elegance, without having to break the bank. She told the Daily Mail: 'We spend so much of modern life surrounded by screens, artificial materials and manufactured environments that people are now craving outdoor spaces that actually reconnect them to nature. The most beautiful exteriors rarely feel overly showy or forced.

They feel balanced, relaxed and authentic. Simplicity and natural materials almost always age better than trends that try too hard to impress.

' Artificial plants are an easy way to make your front garden feel luscious all year round, and this driveway feature has quickly become a staple for middle-class homeowners up and down the country. To add an extra element of sophistication, some may even splash out on matching plants on both sides, with artificial box or yew spiral topiary a rather popular choice when crafted in the shape of pyramids or spheres.

However, Jordana warns that while these plants may have been placed in a bid to create an 'instant kerb appeal', it can actually 'end up feeling more Airbnb entrance than warm family home'.

'Fake topiary can quickly tip into looking a bit tacky, showroom-like and, at worst, verge on Poundland garden centre rather than elegant luxury,' she explained. 'The issue with fake greenery is that it never changes with the seasons and often looks overly perfect against real brick and natural surroundings. Personally, I think front entrance planting should ideally be real. Even simple real olive trees, seasonal planting or softer greenery instantly brings more warmth, authenticity and character to a home.

Perfectly symmetrical fake topiary can sometimes make a home feel more like a staged showroom than somewhere genuinely lived in.

' Resin driveways with giant motifs and initials have become popular, with Britains' infatuation with resin showing little sign of wavering, influenced by personalities like Mrs Hinch, Sam Faiers and Billie Shepherd. But what exactly is a resin driveway? It's a marriage between natural aggregate - tiny pebbles, essentially - with polyurethane resin. It's expensive, functional and the kids can skateboard on it.

Characterful? Less so. For those wanting to really make their mark, there is even the option to imprint your family's initials or, even worse, a family symbol - as seen by Tyson Fury with his 'Gypsy King' resin makeover. For Jordana, there is zero question.

A resin driveway 'screams loud luxury and trying too hard to impress'.

'Giant resin motifs, patterns and family initials across a driveway can very quickly feel more nouveau riche than timeless,' she added. 'Luxury homes rarely need to shout. In fact, the most expensive-looking homes are usually the most understated. I also think people forget how permanent these choices are.

What happens if you sell the house, get divorced or your circumstances change? You're then left with giant initials stamped across the driveway which can feel really odd for future owners. Driveways have become the contouring makeup of British homes. Everyone's trying to manufacture instant luxury from the street, but sometimes less really is more.

' On the other hand, resin pathways can work really well if they take into account the colours, textures and surrounding landscaping choices. Jordana said: 'The best resin pathways are always balanced with softer planting, thoughtful lighting and natural textures around them. Otherwise, they can end up feeling more business park than beautiful home.

' Natural stone and gravel driveways represent a timeless option, blending ultimate kerb appeal with long-term value, making them a premium choice for middle-class homeowners hoping to make a good first impression. For Jordana, this 'timeless' driveway option seeks to work 'with nature, rather than against it'. 'There's something understated, elegant and very country-house about them,' she said





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