Desi Lydic Video Interview On 'The Daily Show,' Her Emmy Chances & More

Watch a video interview with Desi Lydic about 'The Daily Show,' her Emmy chances and much more.

‘Backrooms’ Review: Chiwetel Ejiofor & Renate Reinsve Open The Door To Terror In YouTuber Kane Parsons’ Eerie Feature Debut ‘Pressure’ Review: Brendan Fraser & Andrew Scott In Thrilling WWII Story Of How A Weather Forecast Changed History In The 72 Hours Before D-Dayas one of its key cast of rotating anchors, and the only female one, in the format the series adopted after‘The Daily Show’s Desi Lydic On Future Of Late Night & Whether New Paramount Leaders Have Asked For Changes: “We Aren’t Holding Back”A correspondent on the series since 2015, the series has evolved into one attracting its biggest audiences ever, and Lydic is one of the reasons why.

She joins me for this edition of my Deadline video series,to talk about how it all works, and most particularly in this Trumpian environment the challenges and opportunities for comedy in a world where it is difficult to keep up with thenews. In fact she talks about how on some days all the material they had planned to use on the show had to be quickly dumped in favor of breaking events and coming up with a brand new opening set.

She also talks about the pitfalls of being in Trump’s crosshairs, if she worries about going too far, the influence of Stewart, how she got the job in the first place, and much much more including the herculean task of having to watch Fox News so the rest of us don’t have to. Behind The LensChernin Entertainment Wins Race For Buzzy Rom-Com Spec Script ‘One Month Mark’Comments On Deadline Hollywood are monitored.

So don't go off topic, don't impersonate anyone, and don't get your facts wrong.





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