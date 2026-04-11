Browns place Deshaun Watson in concussion protocol, Shedeur Sanders likely to start vs Saints

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson entered the NFL concussion protocol Wednesday after reporting delayed symptoms, leaving his status uncertain for the Week 9 game against the New Orleans Saints and pointing to backup Shedeur Sanders as the likely starter.

The Cleveland Browns placed starting quarterback Deshaun Watson in the NFL concussion protocol on Wednesday morning, leaving the team with uncertainty at the position ahead of its Week 9 game against the New Orleans Saints.

Watson sustained the injury in the first quarter of Sunday's 27-6 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium when he took a helmet-to-helmet hit. The Browns released a statement Wednesday morning detailing the sequence of events. During the first quarter of Sunday's game against the Steelers, Deshaun took a helmet-to-helmet hit. The ATC spotter called down to the sideline, and the Unaffiliated Neurotrauma Consultant administered a gameday concussion evaluation.

Also read Browns place QB Deshaun Watson in concussion protocol days after game against Steelers

Watson Cleared and Then Symptoms Return

Deshaun was cleared by the UNC and returned on the Browns next offensive series. As part of the protocol, the team's medical staff evaluated him again postgame and Monday morning. Both times he showed no symptoms, passed his evaluations, and was cleared. On Tuesday morning, he reported to the medical staff that he began experiencing concussion symptoms Monday night and was immediately placed in the concussion protocol.

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Delayed onset of concussion symptoms is a known but less common occurrence in professional football, particularly in the NFL because the focus on players and testing is so intense. Watson will remain in the concussion protocol until he clears the various steps, which typically takes multiple days. That timeline creates uncertainty about who will start for the Browns against the Saints on the short week.

Backup quarterback Shedeur Sanders is now widely viewed as the likely starter for the Saints game. Sanders entered the previous contest against Pittsburgh but did not attempt a pass. Sanders has spent the week preparing as the primary backup option while the coaching staff monitors Watson's progress through the medical evaluation process. He hired a new agent weeks ago as part of a move to possibly get traded after Watson solidified himself as the Browns starter.

Sanders Likely Starter Amid Trade Rumors

The Browns have publicly maintained they have no interest in trading Sanders despite the approaching deadline. However, the immediate need for a starter pushes him back into the spotlight regardless of off-field negotiations. Third-stringer Dillon Gabriel remains available as a contingency plan. While Sanders is the frontrunner to take snaps, the coaching staff may pivot if they feel Gabriel offers a different strategic advantage against New Orleans.

The final decision will depend heavily on Watson's status closer to kickoff. Unofficial concussion statistics point to quarterbacks entering the protocol missing at least one game over 70 percent of the time. That data reinforces the likelihood that Sanders will make his first start of the season. Watson has played effectively this season since returning from a serious Achilles injury.

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His performance helped solidify his role as the starter and kept Sanders on the bench for much of the early season. The Browns currently hold a 5-3 record and are positioned within the playoff conversation in the AFC. A victory in New Orleans would help maintain momentum for a team navigating a challenging schedule. The outcome of the quarterback situation will be closely watched by fans and analysts alike.

Short Week Adds Pressure to Preparation

It serves as a critical test for the team's depth and resilience during the second half of the season. The short week adds pressure to the preparation routine for both quarterbacks and the coaching staff. They must balance thorough medical monitoring with intense film study and practice reps. Every detail matters when preparing for a divisional rival like the Saints.

The organization is preparing for the possibility that Sanders starts while hoping for a positive update on Watson. Fan sentiment remains focused on the team's overall health and trajectory. Injuries are an inevitable part of the sport, but how teams respond defines their championship potential. The Browns are relying on experienced leadership to navigate this tricky period.

The media and public attention will remain high as the game approaches. Updates on Watson's condition will likely come daily until a final roster decision is made. Everyone involved is working toward a safe and successful resolution.