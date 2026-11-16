Deshaun Watson helps Browns make NFL history with win over Texans

With the Cleveland Browns defeating the Houston Texans for their sixth win of the season, they also achieved NFL history.

Deshaun Watson and the Cleveland Browns defeated the Houston Texans on Sunday to improve to 6-4 on the season, keeping them among contenders in the AFC North.

Their 27-24 victory also made history as the Browns did something no other team had done before them. With Sunday's three-point victory, Cleveland became the first team in NFL history to have each of its first six wins of the season decided by four points or fewer. Other wins included three-point victories over the Pittsburgh Steelers, Carolina Panthers, and Baltimore Ravens. In their latest win, Watson completed 25 of 40 passes for 312 yards on Sunday.

Also read How to Watch Texans vs. Browns: TV Channel, Live Stream, Time

Although he didn't throw a touchdown pass, he accounted for one of Cleveland's three rushing scores. Quinshon Judkins and KC Concepcion also scored touchdowns as part of the team's victory. That helped them bounce back from last week's disappointing 23-22 overtime loss to the New Orleans Saints. More news: Lions WR Amon-Ra St Brown Explains Viral ‘Human Centipede’ Celebration Cleveland had an opportunity to make this NFL history last week, but Watson wasn't under center against the Saints.

The team went to overtime, led by Shedeur Sanders as Watson's replacement, and he found Harold Fannin in the end zone. However, a two-point conversion attempt failed, and New Orleans claimed the one-point win. Watson returned this season after missing the entire 2025 campaign to recover from an injury setback. Sanders played most of the second half of last season after the team previously looked to rookie Dillon Gabriel as its starter.

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There had been questions about whether Watson was the right quarterback for head coach Todd Monken, but the veteran has largely justified the decision to name him as the team's starter. These Browns could've easily been sitting at 8-2, with their one-point overtime loss to New Orleans and a close defeat against the New York Jets both potentially going the other way.

Their most glaring losses were a Week 1 beatdown by the Jacksonville Jaguars, and then Aaron Rodgers and the Steelers avenging their previous loss to Cleveland. A 6-4 record keeps them one game behind the Cincinnati Bengals and the Steelers in the AFC North. Cleveland gets some time off before hosting the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, Nov. 29. They'll then take on Cincinnati in early December, in what could be an intriguing clash between division rivals.

More news: Raiders QB Fernando Mendoza Gets Sobering Reality Check From Former Top Pick For more about the Cleveland Browns and the NFL, head over to Newsweek Sports.on Sunday to improve to 6-4 on the season, keeping them among contenders in the AFC North. Their 27-24 victory also made history as the Browns did something no other team had done before them.to have each of its first six wins of the season decided by four points or fewer.

Other wins included three-point victories over the Pittsburgh Steelers, Carolina Panthers, and Baltimore Ravens. In their latest win, Watson completed 25 of 40 passes for 312 yards on Sunday. Although he didn't throw a touchdown pass, he accounted for one of Cleveland's three rushing scores. Quinshon Judkins and KC Concepcion also scored touchdowns as part of the team's victory.

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That helped them bounce back from last week's disappointing 23-22 overtime loss to the New Orleans Saints.history last week, but Watson wasn't under center against the Saints. The team went to overtime, led by Shedeur Sanders as Watson's replacement, and he found Harold Fannin in the end zone.

However, a two-point conversion attempt failed, and New Orleans claimed the one-point win. Watson returned this season after missing the entire 2025 campaign to recover from an injury setback. Sanders played most of the second half of last season after the team previously looked to rookie Dillon Gabriel as its starter.

There had been questions about whether Watson was the right quarterback for head coach Todd Monken, but the veteran has largely justified the decision to name him as the team's starter. These Browns could've easily been sitting at 8-2, with their one-point overtime loss to New Orleans and a close defeat against the New York Jets both potentially going the other way.

Their most glaring losses were a Week 1 beatdown by the Jacksonville Jaguars, and then Aaron Rodgers and the Steelers avenging their previous loss to Cleveland. A 6-4 record keeps them one game behind the Cincinnati Bengals and the Steelers in the AFC North. Cleveland gets some time off before hosting the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, Nov. 29. They'll then take on Cincinnati in early December, in what could be an intriguing clash between division rivals.