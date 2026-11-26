- Deshaun Watson and Fernando Mendoza have plenty to prove when Cleveland hosts Las Vegas on Sunday night.

Watson will make his first Sunday night start since 2019, while the Browns are making their first "Sunday Night Football" appearance since 2021. Mendoza, the top overall pick in April's draft, will make his third NFL start and his first in primetime.

Even though the Browns are getting a national stage to show how much progress they have made in Todd Monken's first season as coach, Watson is trying to keep the same approach.

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"It's still a game, just a time difference, but preparation still stays the same," Watson said. "I think overall, it just gives us, and this organization, all the great things that we've been doing, that they wanted to flex us and put us on primetime. So overall, as an organization, as a team, definitely a great look.