Descendants: Wicked Wonderland Set to Premiere on Disney Channel and Disney+

Disney Channel's fifth Descendants film, Wicked Wonderland, premieres July 16. The movie follows Red and Chloe as they face a new villain, Maddox Hatter, created by their time-traveling actions. The film features returning stars and new cast members, with a soundtrack releasing July 17.

Disney Channel 's Descendants franchise makes a triumphant return with its fifth installment, Descendants : Wicked Wonderland. The film is scheduled to premiere on Disney Channel on July 16, followed by its streaming debut on Disney+ the next day.

The original soundtrack, released by Walt Disney Records, will be available on July 17, coinciding with the streaming launch. The narrative continues after the events of Descendants: The Rise of Red, where Red and Chloe concealed a perilous pocket watch within the Royal Vault. Unbeknownst to them, this alteration of the past has birthed a new malevolent force: Maddox Hatter. This cunning villain is determined to claim the artifact and has already captured the Queen of Hearts.

Red and Chloe must now unite with a fresh cohort of allies to rescue the Queen and prevent the total ruin of Wonderland. Kylie Cantrall and Malia Baker reprise their beloved roles as Red and Chloe, guiding both returning and new cast members through this next chapter. Leonardo Nam steps up as the primary antagonist, Maddox Hatter. Familiar faces such as Rita Ora, Brandy, Melanie Paxson, and Paolo Montalban return to their respective roles, maintaining continuity.

The film also welcomes a wave of new characters, expanding the Descendants universe. Liamani Segura joins as Pink, Alexandro Byrd as Luis Madrigal, Brendon Tremblay as Max Hatter, and Kiara Romero as Hazel Hook. The ensemble is rounded out by Joel Oulette, Zavien Garrett, Ryan McEwen, and Dayton Paradis. Kimmy Gatewood directs from a script by Tamara Chestna, Dan Frey, and Ru Sommer.

Suzanne Todd and Gary Marsh return as executive producers, with Emmy-winning choreographer Emilio Dosal designing the dynamic new musical and dance sequences. Produced by Walt Disney Pictures and released through Disney Channel, Descendants: Wicked Wonderland promises the signature blend of music, adventure, and moral lessons that defines the franchise. The story explores themes of consequence, teamwork, and redemption, as the protagonists confront a threat born from their own past actions.

The inclusion of a new generation of "villain kids" alongside classic characters aims to broaden the appeal while honoring the series' established lore. This release continues Disney's strategy of leveraging successful television franchises into multi-platform events, with a coordinated rollout across linear TV, streaming, and music platforms. The film's success will likely be measured by its live+same day ratings, its debut weekend streaming numbers on Disney+, and the chart performance of its soundtrack





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Descendants Disney Channel Disney+ Descendants: Wicked Wonderland Kylie Cantrall Malia Baker Leonardo Nam Maddox Hatter

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