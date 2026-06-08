Descendants: The Rise of Red Explores Time Travel and Family in New Disney Channel Film

The fifth Descendants film, arriving this July, follows Red and her new sister Pink as they accidentally alter the past, changing their mother the Queen of Hearts and their own destinies, amid high-energy musical numbers and a star-studded new cast.

Disney Channel 's Descendants : The Rise of Red marks the fifth installment in the beloved musical film franchise, set to premiere on July 16 on Disney Channel and July 17 on Disney+.

The film explores new narrative territory by delving into the past, focusing on Red, the daughter of the Queen of Hearts, and introducing her younger sister, Pink. The story centers on a time-travel adventure that sees Red and her friends journey back to the era of a younger Queen of Hearts, hoping to change her future.

However, as hinted in the teaser trailer by character Maddox Hatter, altering the timeline brings unpredictable consequences. One major shift is the Queen of Hearts transforming from a villain into a benevolent ruler, which retroactively changes Red's status from a potential villain's offspring to a "Hero Kid" or HK. This twist fuels the central musical number where Red and Pink confront the fallout of their actions, poignantly asking, "What Have We Done?

". The film continues the franchise's tradition of blending catchy original songs with elaborate choreography, further developing the lore of the United States of Auradon and the Isle of the Lost. The Descendants series has consistently been a commercial success, with its first three soundtrack albums reaching the top 10 on the Billboard 200, the inaugural release debuting at number one.

Combined, the four projects have garnered 3.9 million equivalent album units in the United States as of May 1, according to Luminate data, underscoring the franchise's robust popularity and cultural impact. The film features a new cast of younger characters, including Pink (Liamani Segura), Hazel Hook (Kiara Romero), Luis Madrigal (Alexandro Byrd), and Uliana (Dara Reneé).

These new actors, alongside returning stars, are also slated for a joint concert tour in 2026, titled Worlds Collide, which will unite them with alumni from previous Descendants films, Zombies, and Camp Rock. The tour dates will showcase the enduring appeal of Disney Channel's musical franchises and their ability to launch multi-platform entertainment experiences that resonate with a global audience





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Descendants Disney Channel Musical Film Time Travel Queen Of Hearts Soundtrack Concert Tour

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