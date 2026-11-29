DeSantis urges Republicans to stay in Texas after other GOP leaders encouraged them to leave following Democratic wins.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has urged Republicans in Texas to stay and fight for their state rather than leave, breaking with other prominent Republicans who have encouraged conservatives to move elsewhere following Democrats' major victories in the Lone Star State.

"Texans should stand strong, not flee," DeSantis wrote on X on Saturday. "It's too important a state to leave just because one election doesn't go our way. " His comments came in response to reports that Republican leaders in other states were trying to attract Texans following the November midterms. The message follows an historic election in Texas, where Democrats won a series of statewide contests.

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Official results from the Texas Secretary of State show Democrat James Talarico received about 5.44 million votes in the U.S. Senate race, compared with about 4.25 million for Republican Ken Paxton. Democrat Gina Hinojosa also defeated Republican Governor Greg Abbott, with results showing Hinojosa taking about 52.8 percent of the vote to Abbott's 45.7 percent. The results represented a dramatic change in a state that had been one of the country's most important Republican strongholds.