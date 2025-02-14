DeSantis Signs Sweeping Immigration Bill Aimed at Combating Border Crisis

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signed a wide-ranging immigration bill into law, granting the state additional resources and authority to assist President Trump's efforts in addressing the border crisis. The bill, the product of a contentious negotiation between DeSantis and Republican state lawmakers, strengthens penalties for crimes committed by undocumented immigrants, criminalizes entering Florida as an undocumented immigrant, and bars in-state tuition for illegal immigrants.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signed a comprehensive immigration bill on Thursday, aiming to bolster President Trump's efforts to address the ongoing border crisis. The legislation empowers Florida with additional resources and authority to assist the Trump administration in identifying and deporting undocumented immigrants. Earlier this week, state Republican leaders and DeSantis (R) reached a consensus after a prolonged and contentious standoff.

'Today the Legislature has passed the strongest legislation of any state in the nation to combat illegal immigration,' DeSantis declared before formally enacting the bill into law. Last month, he had urged the state legislature to convene a special session to deliberate on an immigration package. The GOP-controlled legislature promptly concluded the session he called and initiated a new one. During this process, a disagreement arose concerning certain provisions within the bill, with both sides vying for the perceived 'MAGA' mantle. DeSantis' primary concern was the legislature's initial proposal to transfer immigration enforcement authority to the agriculture commissioner. He advocated for the establishment of a 'chief immigration officer' and threatened to veto the legislature's bill if it delegated that power to the agriculture commissioner.The final agreement establishes a State Board of Immigration Enforcement, comprising the governor, agriculture commissioner, chief financial officer, and attorney general. 'At the end of the day, we're all on the same team, and we all want to help President Trump solve illegal immigration,' stated Florida state House Speaker Daniel Perez (R). 'So I'm very confident that eventually there will be a product that everyone will be on the same page on, even if it may mean that not everyone loves it.' Furthermore, the bill criminalizes entering Florida as an undocumented immigrant within state borders, grants the governor the authority to remove state or local officials who fail to enforce immigration law, prohibits in-state tuition rates for undocumented immigrants, and enhances penalties for crimes committed by undocumented immigrants. The bill DeSantis signed also allocates $298 million to hire over 50 additional law enforcement personnel, along with funding for training and equipment. The compromise legislation also removes provisions from the earlier bill that would have curtailed the governor's emergency powers potentially applicable to immigration enforcement. 'Proud of the work done to pass the most aggressive crackdown on illegal immigration in the nation! United in our shared mission to keep Floridians safe and empower President Trump to secure our borders,' Perez said in a statement accompanying a photograph of himself smiling next to DeSantis. DeSantis downplayed the dispute with the state legislature, characterizing it as a 'healthy exercise.' 'I don't think you're going to see any lingering feelings at all,' he explained during a signing ceremony. 'It doesn't have to be dictated by me,' he added. 'If they do the job, then let's move forward on it. And I think the legislation today does the job.' The president is considering his own immigration package, which Republican lawmakers in Congress are grappling with how to pass amid their narrow control of the House of Representatives





