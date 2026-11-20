After heavy rain caused flooding across Florida, Gov. Ron DeSantis expanded the state’s emergency order to cover 21 counties, including Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast.

After heavy rain caused flooding across Florida, Gov. Ron DeSantis expanded the state’s emergency order to cover 21 counties, including Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast.

After heavy rain caused flooding across Florida, Gov. Ron DeSantis expanded the state’s emergency order to cover 21 counties, including Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast. The state said it is mobilizing hundreds of Florida National Guard and Florida State Guard personnel, more than 200 Florida Highway Patrol troopers and 235 Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officers. The response also includes 50 high-water vehicles and 60 pumps.

Also read Florida Gov. DeSantis declares expanded state of emergency over intense rainfall

FWC has readied 28 ATVs and UTVs, 26 shallow-draft boats, 17 airboats, eight swamp buggies and a Fat Truck. The Florida Department of Transportation also has 750 crews supporting response efforts in affected communities. So far, officers from the FWC has performed numerous rescues including saving a infant and an elderly man who was separated from his wheelchair.

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The state has pre-positioned more than 6,000 feet of flood-control devices, put shelters on standby and positioned generators, vacuum trucks and other emergency resources for rapid deployment. It said it will continue working with local partners and deploying resources as needed.

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