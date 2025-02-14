DeSantis Ends Immigration Standoff with Legislature, Signs Controversial Bills

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis put an end to a heated debate with the state legislature over immigration policy by signing several bills. The legislation allocates funds for enforcement, enhances penalties for crimes committed by undocumented immigrants, and introduces a death penalty provision for illegal immigrants convicted of capital offenses.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signed several immigration-focused bills on Thursday, effectively ending a tense standoff with the state legislature and signaling his commitment to working collaboratively in the future. Speaking at a press conference alongside Florida Senate President Ben Albritton and state House Speaker Daniel Perez, both Republicans, DeSantis expressed goodwill and acknowledged the complexities of the immigration debate. 'I have no hard feelings at all,' DeSantis stated.

'These are not easy issues. There were different opinions on how to go about it, the timing, the substance, and we brought it all in for a landing.' He emphasized the positive outcome of the negotiations, asserting, 'We're better off as a result of having done that. So I think you're going to see a very productive next two years. … This was, I think, a healthy exercise.' The dispute centered around the question of authority over immigration policy in Florida. DeSantis had advocated for centralized control under his office, while the legislature sought to limit his power. Ultimately, a compromise was reached, establishing a four-member commission comprising DeSantis, the state's agriculture commissioner, attorney general, and chief financial officer.Albritton, visibly emotional during the press conference, conveyed his affection for Perez and lauded DeSantis's leadership as 'phenomenal.' He underscored the significance of the legislation for Florida residents, stating, 'Going forward, once this is implemented, Florida families, Florida children, Florida grandchildren, fathers, mothers are going to be safer.' Albritton also highlighted the value of the legislative process, emphasizing that while there were differing viewpoints, the robust discussions ultimately strengthened democracy. 'We may have had different ways of how to get there, but at the end of the day, those are discussions that were healthy, were necessary, and make democracy way better after the conversation has been had,' he explained.DeSantis's signature on three key bills on Thursday allocated nearly $300 million for immigration enforcement, mandated the death penalty for illegal immigrants convicted of capital offenses, and imposed stricter penalties for crimes committed by undocumented individuals.





