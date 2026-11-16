Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis cites Thomas Jefferson's historical interactions with the Barbary pirates to challenge incoming Senator Abdulrahman Mohamed El-Sayed's plan to swear on the Quran.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has issued a sharp historical rebuttal to incoming Michigan Senator Abdulrahman Mohamed El-Sayed regarding the Senator's intention to swear his oath of office on the Quran. DeSantis, who is leaving his office due to term limits, released a video addressing the incident following the recent midterm elections where his successor, Representative Byron Donalds, secured a victory. The Governor utilized the platform to contextualize the Founding Fathers' complex and often hostile relationship with Islam and Muslim militancy in the early American republic.

Founding Fathers and Islamic Extremism History

DeSantis directly countered El-Sayed's attempt to use Thomas Jefferson as a precedent for religious inclusivity by highlighting the President's actual diplomatic and military struggles with Muslim forces. While El-Sayed pointed to Jefferson owning a copy of the Quran to suggest historical acceptance, the Florida Governor emphasized that Jefferson and John Adams used the text to understand the ideological basis of the Barbary pirates. DeSantis noted that the Founders were primarily interested in the book to negotiate peace with the Tripoli Ambassador in London, not to endorse the faith.

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DeSantis Quotes Barbary Ambassador Letter

The Governor cited a specific historical letter written by Jefferson and Adams to the Tripoli Ambassador to illustrate the Founders' perspective on Islamic law as it related to warfare. In the correspondence, the American leaders inquired about the grounds for Muslim attacks on nations that had committed no injury against them. The letter records the Ambassador's stark reply that the war was founded on the laws of their Prophet, stating that all nations not acknowledging their authority were sinners deserving of wrath.

Jefferson's Military Response to Threats

DeSantis further argued that Thomas Jefferson moved from inquiry to action when diplomatic efforts failed, ultimately waging war against the Barbary pirates during his presidency. The Governor characterized these pirates as terrorists who believed it was their right and duty to make war upon non-believers wherever they could be found. The historical account highlights the Ambassador's assertion that every Musselman slain in battle was guaranteed Paradise, underscoring the existential threat the early United States faced from state-sponsored religious violence.

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Senator El-Sayed's Campaign Strategy

El-Sayed, a Muslim socialist, had initially attempted to soften the news of his religious oath by referencing the Quran owned by Thomas Jefferson and used by former Congressman Keith Ellison. He suggested that the University of Michigan might hold an ancient copy for his swearing-in, noting its historical significance. However, the incoming Senator's comments were bolstered by a former spokesman for the Muslim Brotherhood's political party in Egypt, who asserted that El-Sayed is a model for Muslims advancing their cause from within the political system.

Political Implications and Future Outlook

The exchange highlights the growing cultural and political divide as practicing Muslims gain a foothold in the halls of Congress. With DeSantis's term ending, his comments serve as a political signal to his base regarding the ideological challenges posed by new legislative members. The incident has intensified the debate over religious symbols in government and the historical interpretation of America's founding principles in the face of modern political shifts.