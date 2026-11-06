Des Moines Postal Shooting Suspect Pledger Holds No Bond After Court Appearance

Jennifer Christine Pledger faces attempted murder charges in Iowa. Police investigate targeted attack on coworkers at regional sorting center.

Jennifer Christine Pledger, a 39-year-old postal worker, stood before a judge in Des Moines, Iowa, on Friday, November 6, 2026, for her initial court appearance following a violent incident at a regional sorting center. Authorities confirmed that Pledger is being held without bond while facing serious charges including two counts of attempted murder after shooting and wounding two female colleagues on Thursday, November 5, 2026.

Details of the Shooting Incident

Police reports indicate that Pledger fired her weapon at coworkers inside the facility located just north of downtown Des Moines. The violence began on the second floor of the sorting center, an area restricted from public access where over 200 employees typically work. After initially firing at her victims, Pledger allegedly stood above one woman who had been shot and discharged her weapon again. As she exited the building, she continued to fire shots, creating a dangerous environment for first responders and bystanders.

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The incident left three individuals injured. Two women, aged 45 and 53, sustained multiple gunshot wounds to their bodies. Court records state that both women are expected to make a full recovery from their injuries. A 55-year-old male employee was also hurt, suffering injuries from a fall while attempting to escape the shooter during the chaos. The total number of people involved in the immediate aftermath includes the two primary victims and the male colleague.

Police Response and Investigation

Des Moines Police Chief Michael McTaggart provided an update on the emergency response timeline on Friday, November 6, 2026. He clarified that officers arrived at the scene within one minute of the initial 911 calls, correcting earlier reports that suggested a three-minute arrival time. Despite the rapid response, officers were not immediately equipped with radio communication to coordinate inside the building. Pledger was detained minutes later on a nearby bike trail without resistance after police quickly identified her and tracked her direction of travel.

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Des Moines Police Sergeant Paul Parizek emphasized the importance of knowing the suspect had left the facility. He explained that if authorities had remained unaware of her departure, they would have dedicated significant resources to perimeter security and clearing the entire building. A search warrant was executed on Thursday at a home believed to be Pledger's residence. Police recovered a 9 mm handgun from the scene, which contained no live ammunition inside the chamber but had a loaded magazine.

Targeted Attack Allegations

Investigators are currently determining whether the violence was a targeted attack against specific colleagues or a more random act of violence. Sergeant Parizek stated on Friday that current evidence suggests one of the victims was specifically targeted. He noted that this assessment is based on the suspect's actions and that further investigation is required to confirm the motive fully. The investigation remains active as authorities examine the evidence collected at the sorting center and Pledger's residence.

Pledger, who resides in West Des Moines, has been charged with two counts of attempted murder, two counts of willful injury causing serious injury, and intimidation. A judge approved her application for the appointment of counsel during the Friday hearing. The Polk County Public Defender's office declined to comment on the case details. Attempts by media outlets to contact possible relatives of Pledger on Thursday were unsuccessful.

Impact on Postal Workers and Safety

The shooting has raised immediate concerns about workplace safety within the United States Postal Service. The regional sorting facility includes a walk-in service counter accessible to the public, but the incident occurred on the second floor where the public is not permitted. Margaret Greene, acting assistant inspector in charge with the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, issued a statement on Friday emphasizing the right of employees to work without fear. She highlighted the need for safety from coworkers, customers, or others in all areas of postal operations.