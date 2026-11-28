Two weeks ago, a road trip for the Colorado men’s basketball team included a visit with the program’s President of Basketball Strategy.

Former Buffaloes basketball player and current Boston Celtics guard Derrick White speaks during a press conference to introduce him as the President of Basketball Strategy at the University of Colorado Boulder on Wednesday, June 24, 2026.

Two weeks ago, a road trip for the Colorado men’s basketball team included a visit with the program’s President of Basketball Strategy. That executive, Boston Celtics guard and former Buffs great Derrick White, wasn’t able to prevent a loss for the Buffaloes on Nov. 14 against Providence. Yet the first five months of his new role with his alma mater already is making an impact for coach Tad Boyle’s program.

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“Fortunately, the schedule when we were in Providence was perfect,” Boyle said. “ played the night before and they had two or three days off. Not off, but no games, no traveling, so he could spend some time at practice. He came to the game.