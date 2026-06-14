Derrick Henry awards Yulee graduate $10,000 scholarship, hosts Community Day in hometown

Ravens running back Derrick Henry returned home to Yulee for his third annual Two All Foundation Community Day, surprising Yulee graduate Joshua Barnes with a $10,000 college scholarship. More than 300 kids also received free backpacks, bikes and scooters while enjoying games, water slides and the chance to meet the former Yulee star.

– For the third straight year, Derrick Henry returned home to Yulee . But this year, the Ravens running back added something new to his annual “ Two All Foundation Community Day”.

Henry presented Yulee graduate Joshua Barnes with a $10,000 scholarship check. Barnes ran track at Yulee and will attend the University of South Florida this fall to study film.

“I’m glad that I was chosen for the scholarship,” Henry said. ”It means a lot. It inspires me to work harder and keep going. ”“God has blessed me tremendously and I just want to be a blessing back to someone,” Henry said.

”I wanted to do it especially for someone from my high school where I grew up. ” The scholarship was just one part of the day. More than 300 kids received free backpacks, bikes and scooters at the Yulee Sports Complex. Families also took pictures, collected autographs and enjoyed games and water slides.

“So fun. It’s really fun,” 8-year-old friends Rashad Gholston and Marlo Hall said.

“I’m choosing this bike. This is my favorite bike. ”“This is my favorite player,” a kid who got Henry’s autograph said. ”Since I’ve been little.

Since I figured out what football was. ”“It’s truly a blessing,” Cribb said. ”It is really a blessing. The kids were so excited they couldn’t sleep last night.

“ “With how prices are today, you can’t afford anything, so it’s just so great that he does this out of the goodness of his heart,” Cribb continued. “That’s the best part,” Wilbon said. ”Especially some of the kids that can’t afford stuff like this, it means a lot to them. ”“It makes my heart smile to be a blessing to these kids,” Henry said.

”Something they look forward to. That’s what we wanted to do this for. This community day where kids can come out and have fun. ” Henry has spent the past decade giving back to the communities where he played football by donating resources to local families.

Alessandra Pontbriand joined WJXT4 as a sports anchor and reporter in May 2023. She is excited to join the extremely talented sports team and have the opportunity to tell stories across Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia from local high schools, universities, and pro teams!

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Derrick Henry Two All Foundation Two All Foundation Community Day Yulee Nassau County Yulee Sports Complex Charity Giving Back Bikes Backpacks Scholarship

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